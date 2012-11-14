Team Sky appoints Shaun Stephens as Performance Coach

Image 1 of 3 Somehow we get the feeling Team Sky riders don't have the time to read all of this while racing - probably better not to try, anyway. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 3 Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky was the last team to take on the Valkenberg course (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky has appointed Australian Shaun Stephens as Performance Coach for 2013 to work alongside Team Sky’s Head of Performance Tim Kerrison.

Stephens has worked with Australian athletes through four Olympic cycles and is currently head coach and programme manager at the Australian Institute of Sport and Triathlon Australia. He is considered one of the top triathlon coaches in the world and was head coach for the Australian team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Stephens boosts Team Sky's coaching staff after the departure of road coach Bobby Julich. The American left the team in October after confessing to having used doped during his own professional career.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to work as part of the Team Sky programme,” Stephens said in the team's press release. “I have watched their outstanding performances with interest over the last three years and have been impressed by how they have assembled their team and introduced innovative performance strategies to cycling.”





Team principal Dave Brailsford hailed the arrival of the new coach, saying, "It is incredibly exciting to be bringing fresh expertise into the sport, and further reinforces this team's desire to break new ground in the field of performance.”

