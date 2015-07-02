Team Sky training session ahead of the Tour de France
Gallery of Froome and Porte leading nine-man team around Utrecht
With just under three days to the start of the Tour de France many participating teams and riders have been seen heading out for daily training rides in Utrecht in the Netherlands.
Team Sky were out for their morning spin on Thursday and the cameras captured Chris Froome and Richie Porte leading the nine-man team through the picturesque, wooded and narrow roads surrounding the city that will host the kick off to this year's Tour on July 4.
Froome has shown top form with a recent overall win at the Critérium du Dauphiné and will attempt to win his second Tour de France title, since winning the overall in 2013.
He has the backing of a strong team that includes Porte, Geraint Thomas, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Leopold König, Nicolas Roche and Woet Poels.
