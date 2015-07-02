Trending

Team Sky training session ahead of the Tour de France

Gallery of Froome and Porte leading nine-man team around Utrecht

Image 1 of 21

Team Sky out for a spin in Utrecht

Image 2 of 21

Team Sky prepare for a team ride

Image 3 of 21

Team Sky preparing for the start of the Tour de France

Image 4 of 21

Team Sky vehicles are getting cleaned up for the start of the Tour de France

Image 5 of 21

One of Team Sky's Pinarello bikes parked outside

Image 6 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 7 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 8 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome on the phone after team training session in Utrecht

Image 9 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) out for a training ride in Utrecht ahead of the Tour de France start

Image 10 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in Utrecht

Image 11 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 12 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) training in Utrecht before the Tour de France start

Image 13 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte lead their teammates on a training ride in Utrecht

Image 14 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome

Image 15 of 21

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte in Utrecht

Image 16 of 21

Chris Froome and Ian Stannard lead the Team Sky training session in Utrecht

Image 17 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets ready to go on a training ride in Utrecht

Image 18 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 19 of 21

Team Sky riding through Utrecht ahead of the Tour de France

Image 20 of 21

Team Sky training in Utrecht

Image 21 of 21

Chris Froome and Richie Porte lead Team Sky on a training ride ahead of the Tour de France

With just under three days to the start of the Tour de France many participating teams and riders have been seen heading out for daily training rides in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Team Sky were out for their morning spin on Thursday and the cameras captured Chris Froome and Richie Porte leading the nine-man team through the picturesque, wooded and narrow roads surrounding the city that will host the kick off to this year's Tour on July 4.

Froome has shown top form with a recent overall win at the Critérium du Dauphiné and will attempt to win his second Tour de France title, since winning the overall in 2013.

He has the backing of a strong team that includes Porte, Geraint Thomas, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Leopold König, Nicolas Roche and Woet Poels. 

