Tour de France: Alberto Contador and Tinkoff-Saxo training ride gallery
Spaniard shows off new camouflage kit along with Peter Sagan and other teammates
Tinkoff-Saxo, the team of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan, showed off its new camouflage Tour de France kit today on a pre-race training ride. Tinkoff-Saxo's predominantly fluo yellow kit has been changed for the Tour to avoid confusion with the yellow of the Tour’s leader's jersey.
Contador and his eight teammates for the Tour were joined by head sport director Steven de Jongh on a training ride around Utretch which will host the Grand Départ this Saturday, along with the start of stage 2.
Contador is aiming to become the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double and will call upon four riders who helped him win the Giro in May. They are Ivan Basso, Michael Rogers, Matteo Tosatto and Roman Kreuziger.
With the team focused on the yellow jersey, three-time green jersey winner Sagan hasn't been given the same support as Contador in his first Tour for Tinkoff-Saxo but de Jongh has promised to "win stages, whenever it’s possible and that depends on the situation on each stage," with the Slovakian national champion.
