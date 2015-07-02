Tour de France: Alberto Contador and Tinkoff-Saxo training ride gallery

Image 1 of 22 The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo Tour de France team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Alberto Contador models the fluo/camo Tinkoff-Saxo kit for the Tour Image 3 of 22 Ivan Basso gets off the team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Steven De Jongh and Alberto Contador having fun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Peter Sagan is all smiles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 No camo for the team vehicles, just fluo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 The Tinkoff-Saxo kit from the rear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Alberto Contador riding out in front on his own (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Tinkoff-Saxo show off the new camo kit for the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Following the Tinkoff-Saxo training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Michael Rogers will be a key rider for Alberto Contador this July (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Alberto Contador is ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan lead the ride Image 14 of 22 The Tinkoff-Saxo team out for a ride Image 15 of 22 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan ride side by side Image 16 of 22 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan discussing the team's tactics to win the yellow and green jerseys Image 17 of 22 Alberto Contdor having a chat on a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Michael Rogers is sorted for the ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Rafal Majka is ready for the ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Daniele Bennati pre ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Matteo Tosatto shows off his new hair cut (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Alberto Contador tests his legs (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo, the team of Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan, showed off its new camouflage Tour de France kit today on a pre-race training ride. Tinkoff-Saxo's predominantly fluo yellow kit has been changed for the Tour to avoid confusion with the yellow of the Tour’s leader's jersey.

Contador and his eight teammates for the Tour were joined by head sport director Steven de Jongh on a training ride around Utretch which will host the Grand Départ this Saturday, along with the start of stage 2.

Contador is aiming to become the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double and will call upon four riders who helped him win the Giro in May. They are Ivan Basso, Michael Rogers, Matteo Tosatto and Roman Kreuziger.

With the team focused on the yellow jersey, three-time green jersey winner Sagan hasn't been given the same support as Contador in his first Tour for Tinkoff-Saxo but de Jongh has promised to "win stages, whenever it’s possible and that depends on the situation on each stage," with the Slovakian national champion.

