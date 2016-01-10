Team Sky to replace Jaguar with Ford cars in 2016 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 Team Sky were driving around in the Jaguar F-Pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 3 An unhappy looking Mark Cavendish at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

An official announcement has not yet been made but Cyclingnews understands that Team Sky will drive Ford cars as part of their in-race support in 2016.

Since their inception in 2010 the British WorldTour team have used Jaguar cars for their in-race vehicle support and the two bodies worked together on a number of innovations, including Team Sky’s Pinarello DOGMA K8-S, which was used during the Spring Classics last year. However Team Sky and Jaguar parted ways in December, with Team Sky needing to fill the void.

Team Sky were unavailable for comment but Cyclingnews understands that the deal with Ford will be announced in the coming days.

Vuelta a Espana 2016 race route video released



Organisers of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana have released a 3D race route video for this year’s event. The race starts on August 20 with a 29.4km team time trial from Balneario Laias to Castrelo de Miño and concludes in Madrid on September 11. There are 10 summit finishes in the race, one individual time trial and six potential stages for the sprinters.

The full race route was unveiled this weekend with Nairo Quintana and Joaquim Rodriguez expected to target the event. Three-times winner Alberto Contador has not ruled out competing in the race, in what will likely be his final season as a professional rider.

Change to Great Britain team for Hong Kong Track World Cup





100 per cent success for 100 % me in British U23 national cross races

Iain Paton and Evie Richards both came away with wins in their respective U23 races at the British cyclo-cross championships this weekend. Paton was forced to battle back in his race after seeing Nicholas Barnes (Hargroves Cycles) create a small gap mid-way through the race.





In the U23 women’s race Richards was utterly dominant. She initially broke clear with Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer) in the early stages before pushing on alone. She extended her lead during every lap of the race.

The rest of the medals were decided by Sophie Wright (Renvale RT) who dropped Ffion James (100%me) on the last lap to take the silver medal.



