Team Sky sign Italian neo-pro Puccio

Points winner Salvatore Puccio (Italy) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Team Sky has bolstered its ranks by signing Salvatore Puccio. The Italian, who won the under 23 Tour of Flanders this year, will join fellow Italians Dario Cioni, Morris Possoni and Davide Appollonio in the squad directed by Dave Brailsford.





Puccio is the second neo-pro to join the team in the last two days after Luke Rowe signed a two-year contract yesterday.