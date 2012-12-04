Team Novo Nordisk names all-diabetic line-up for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk). (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 2 of 3 Novo Nordisk takes over sponsorship of Team Type 1 in 2013. (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 3 of 3 Phil Southerland of Team Novo Nordisk. (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk)

Team Type 1-Sanofi will become Team Novo Nordisk in 2013 and the squad will be composed solely of diabetic riders. The new sponsor is a Danish pharmaceutical company with a particular focus on diabetes care equipment and medication.

Team founder Phil Southerland remains on board with the revamped squad, whose new policy sees a radical overhaul of the roster. In 2012, just six of Team Type 1's 23 riders were diabetic, whereas next season the 17-man squad will contain only diabetic riders.

In August, it was reported that Team Type 1's non-diabetic riders had been encouraged to find new squads, with Jure Kocjan and Remi Cusin among those to leave, joining Euskaltel-Euskadi and IAM Cycling respectively.

Martijn Verschoor, Fabio Calabria, David Lozano, Joe Eldridge and Javier Megias remain from last season, and they are joined by twelve newcomers, including Ireland’s Stephen Clancy, New Zealander Aaron Perry, Australia's Justin Morris and Branden Russell of the USA.

"As Team Novo Nordisk we want to show the world what is possible with great diabetes control," Southerland said. "Between us, Team Novo Nordisk has over 1,000 diagnosed years of diabetes with no complications and we stand for what life with diabetes can be like."

The squad was recently granted a Pro Continental licence for 2013 and lists the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, the Tour of Britain and Paris-Tours among its programme for the coming season. As was the case under the auspices of Team Type 1, participation in the Tour de France is a long-term objective.

The overriding goal, Southerland explains, is to continue to provide "hope and inspiration" for people affected by diabetes.

"Exercise is that billion dollar drug that nobody ever gets prescribed, and in my experience is the best of them all," he said. "With appropriate diet, exercise, treatment and technology, anyone with diabetes can achieve their dreams."

As well as supporting the Pro Continental team, Novo Nordisk will provide sponsorship to over 100 diabetic athletes, including a women’s team, triathletes and runners, and it plans to be a presence in over 500 sporting events across all disciplines next year.

Team Novo Nordisk roster for 2013:

Fabio Calabria (Aus), Andrea Ciacchini (Ita), Stephen Clancy (Irl), Paolo Cravanzola (Ita), Joe Eldridge (USA), Joonas Henttala (Fin), Javier Megias Leal (Spa), Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel), Justin Morris (Aus), Andrea Peron (Ita), Aaron Perry (NZl), Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel), David Lozano Riba (Spa), Branden Russell (USA), Andrei Strelkov (Rus), Chris Williams (Aus), Martijn Verschoor (Ned).



