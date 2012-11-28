UCI confirms three more Pro Continental licences for 2013

Image 1 of 3 The Colombia - Coldeportes before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Mtn Qhubeka out on course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 A happy Team Type 1 after the stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The UCI announced today that three teams, Colombia, MTN-Qhubeka and Team Type 1, have been granted Professional Continental licenses for the 2013 season following a review of additional documents received from the squads. With their registration now complete, previously planned hearings in front of the Licences Commission will not need to be held.

The three teams confirmed today for 2013 increase the overall Pro Continental ranks to 16, as 13 teams, (Accent Jobs-Wanty; Androni Giocattoli; Caja Rural; CCC Polsat Polkowice; Cofidis, Solutions Crédits; IAM Cycling; Landbouwkrediet-Euphony; Sojasun; Team Europcar; Team Netapp-Endura; Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise; UnitedHealthCare Professional Cycling Team; Vini Fantini), had already been granted licences for the upcoming season earlier in November.

Eight ProTeams (Astana Pro Team; BMC Racing Team; Cannondale; Lampre-Merida; Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team; Orica GreenEdge; Sky ProCycling; Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team) had also been granted licences for 2013 earlier in November, and the UCI will render its decision regarding remaining ProTeam and Pro Continental licences on December 10.

New dates for Italian Monuments

The Professional Cycling Council (PCC) has accepted the request by race organiser RCS to modify the dates of both Milano-Sanremo and Il Lombardia for 2013. Both races will now take place on a Sunday, with Milano-Sanremo set for March 17 and Il Lombardia for October 6. The presentation of the 2014 Giro d'Italia route will take place one day after Il Lombardia on Monday, October 7.