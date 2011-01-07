Trending

Team Leopard-Trek presentation video

Footage from the Schleck presentation

The Team Leopard-Trek riders and staff on stage

The Team Leopard-Trek riders and staff on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Leopard-Trek held its official presentation in front of a 4000 audience in Luxembourg on Thursday night, finally unveiling the much awaited jersey and Trek team bikes.

Related Articles

A first look at Team Leopard-Trek

Team Leopard-Trek kit revealed

Team Leopard-Trek manager cites importance of UCI biological passport data

Fränk Schleck says he was not involved in foundation of Leopard-Trek

The show included cycling gymnasts, race videos and a presentation of each of the riders. Earlier on Thursday the team held a press presentation in casual clothing, where riders talked about their goals for 2011 and general manager Brian Nygaard confirmed the team will be called Team Leopard-Trek.

The two-part event raised the bar for team presentations but also raised expectations for the team during the 2011 season. Can they live up to the hype of the slick presentation? 

Copyright RTL Luxembourg
More videos and pictures from Leopard Trek on www.rtl.lu

 