Team Leopard-Trek presentation video

The Team Leopard-Trek riders and staff on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Leopard-Trek held its official presentation in front of a 4000 audience in Luxembourg on Thursday night, finally unveiling the much awaited jersey and Trek team bikes.

The show included cycling gymnasts, race videos and a presentation of each of the riders. Earlier on Thursday the team held a press presentation in casual clothing, where riders talked about their goals for 2011 and general manager Brian Nygaard confirmed the team will be called Team Leopard-Trek.

The two-part event raised the bar for team presentations but also raised expectations for the team during the 2011 season. Can they live up to the hype of the slick presentation?

Copyright RTL Luxembourg

More videos and pictures from Leopard Trek on www.rtl.lu