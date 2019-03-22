Sir Gary Verity resigns from Welcome to Yorkshire after investigation

Image 1 of 4 Gary Verity talks about the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Gary Verity from Yorkshire hands over the depart duties to Utrecht major Jan Van Zanden (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Gary Verity was given a welcome recepetion (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 4 Christian Prudhomme and Gary Verity talk about the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Gary Verity has resigned his position as chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire on health grounds after an investigation into his expenses and his behaviour toward staff, according to a statement from Welcome Yorkshire that Cyclingnews obtained on Friday. Verity’s resignation was taken with immediate effect.

"Although not directly linked to Sir Gary’s resignation, concerns have been raised in relation to his behaviour toward staff and his expenses," the Welcome to Yorkshire statement read.

"As a responsible organisation Welcome to Yorkshire takes all allegations very seriously."

Welcome to Yorkshire has completed its investigations into the concerns and has closed the case, concluding that Verity made "errors of judgement" in relation to his expenses.

"The Board has investigated these and concluded that Sir Gary made errors of judgement regarding his expenses at a very difficult time for him and his family."

Welcome to Yorkshire, an official tourism agency for the traditional county of Yorkshire, organised the Grand Depart for the 2014 Tour de France and the Tour de Yorkshire. The UCI Road World Championships will take place in Yorkshire in September.

Verity has apologised and has agreed to return the funds in question to Welcome to Yorkshire.

“Over the last ten and a half years, I have always tried to set the highest standards of personal performance and leadership. Where this has been achieved, I am grateful and when, on occasions, I have fallen short, I apologise," Verity said in a statement published in the Yorkshire Post.

"My health is now my main priority. I ask for time and space to heal. It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such an inspirational organisation and work with such a creative and talented team. I know that Welcome to Yorkshire will continue to go from strength to strength and achieve many fantastic things over the coming years."