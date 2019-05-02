Team Ineos launch at the Tour de Yorkshire – Podcast

The new Team Ineos bus (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – the Cyclingnews team ventures to the small northern village of Linton, in Yorkshire, for the Team Ineos launch.

Team owner Jim Ratcliffe, Dave Brailsford and Chris Froome were on hand to show off the new team kit and the new Pinarello F12 bike, but the majority of the press event was centred around the controversy surrounding Ineos's business interests, and most notably their fracking policies, which have drawn criticism from environmental groups.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford both defended the team's position, while we hear from four-time Tour de France champion Froome on a flurry of issues, from the moral questions over team ownership, to Tour de France training, to the departure of Rod Ellingworth, and how the news filtered through over a new team ownership after Sky announced their departure.

Philippa York, who will be joining Cyclingnews throughout the four-day Tour de Yorkshire, gives her take on the Ineos controversy and argues that the team was given a slightly harsh time at the press event. She also shares her experience of team presentations, including the time Luc Leblanc danced on stage, and the time a TVM boss had his daughter jump out of a cake, mid-presentation.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972, and is the official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida. The same pro-issue apparel worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, is available for purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro – a form-fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics – was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions. Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, and your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com