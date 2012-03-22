Team GB kit for London 2012 Olympics unveiled

Chris Hoy modelling the Team GB cycling kit for the London 2012 Olympics (Image credit: British Cycling)

Official photographs of the Team GB cycling kit for the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games have been released, with Sir Chris Hoy and Lizzie Armitstead striking the poses as models.

The dark colouring is a departure from the kit worn at previous Games, and has come about via a partnership between British fashion designer Stella McCartney and German sportswear giant Adidas. The kit will be available to purchase in shops, and proceeds from sales will go towards paying for the Games. The designs were unveiled at the Tower of London by McCartney on Thursday morning.

The 2012 London Olympics start on July 28 and run until August 12.