Team DSM will not use adjustable pressure system at Paris-Roubaix

Scope's Atmoz pressure management system will no longer be used at Paris-Roubaix

After Team DSM’s in-race tyre management system caused much excitement across the cycling tech world, the team has decided to push back the maiden voyage of the system to the cobbled stage of Tour de France.

Dutch company Scope developed the technology in collaboration with Team DSM to allow riders to adjust their tyre pressure motion while riding, both inflating and deflating pressure.

This is done using an air reservoir housed within the hub, which is then linked via mechanical valves and a hose to the rim, and tubeless tyre. Via controls on the handlebar, tyre pressure can be altered electronically, and tracked in real time directly from a bike computer.

The news that the team planned to use the technology at such a major race was met with excitement across the cycling world, with many riders commenting on the potential of the technology in pre-race press conferences.

On Scope Cycling’s website, the product page includes images that appear to show Team DSM using Scope’s tyre-management system on their cobbled recon, but have since opted against using it at Paris-Roubaix.

In a press release from DSM, the team said, “Since 2020 Team DSM and Scope have been working on a tyre pressure management system that allows riders to inflate and deflate their tyres whilst on the bike.

“This week on the cobbles has confirmed that we can be confident in the system and our overall setup, we have decided to make our debut at the TDF where we will race it at the cobble stage.”

While there was evidently a long time spent in development of the technology, the UCI only approved the system for use in road racing on 1st April, perhaps meaning the team did not have time to test extensively ahead of the race.

At Paris-Roubaix, the release stated, “riders must be completely one with their bike and control all components intuitively.”

“We can’t wait to spend some more time riding with this system and be a part of what we are confident will be a huge movement in the sport.”

Elsewhere we have seen brands unveil new bikes and components at Paris-Roubaix, with Quickstep using hitherto unseen Specialized wheels and tyres, and Paris-Roubaix Femmes being won by Elisa Longo Borghini on an as-yet unreleased Trek Domane.