Taylor Phinney makes donation to Davis Phinney Foundation

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has donated $25,000 to help his father’s cause, the Davis Phinney Foundation.

Phinney made the donation in order to spread awareness of Parkinson’s disease, which his father was diagnosed with in 2000 and has battled since.





Phinney has set the challenge of asking the public to make smaller donations in a bid to match his pledge.

“It’s the first significant kind of donation I’ve made to any foundation or any charity. Obviously my dad’s condition impacts me, not only as a person but as a cyclist. So for me to be able to give back in that way is special and I’m grateful to have the ability to make the donation.”

“Like most people I have a really special relationship with my dad and he’s very much one of my best friends. He’s been a really good role model for me and he’s made sure I was raised properly.”

“He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2000 so it’s been almost 12 years now. He was only 41 then so it was fairly early on and it took a long time to accept. Luckily he’s been able to live with it pretty well and that’s the message that he’s spread around the community. He’s really good at inspiring people.

“He still looks and acts like he’s doing really well, that’s the reality, but of course he still has his struggles every day. Sometimes it’s harder to see than other times and I’ve seen him struggle through a few things and after coming back after such a long break from home you notice prominent changes.

“He’s still smiling a lot and lives a great life but it’s a great reminder to me not to take things for granted. My dad’s a guy who pushed his body to the outermost limit and every single day he was doing everything he could to make that day worthwhile. My dad still does that, it just takes him a little extra time to do it. It’s motivating.”

Readers in the US can donate $10 to the Davis Phinney Fund by texting VICTORY to 80888. Alternatively you can donate here.