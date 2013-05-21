Trending

Taylor Phinney abandons Giro d'Italia

BMC rider out with saddle sores

Taylor Phinney at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia on stage 16 from Valloire to Ivrea. The 2012 Giro prologue winner pulled out mid-way through Tuesday’s stage with his team citing saddle sores.

Phinney, who wore the maglia rosa after winning last year’s Giro d’Italia prologue had already battled through illness in this year’s race. He had been targeting a possible stage win but also worked for team leader Cadel Evans, who currently sits second in the overall standings.

More to follow...
 