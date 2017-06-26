Talansky and Uran to co-lead Cannondale-Drapac Tour de France campaign

Image 1 of 5 Andrew Talansky and Alberto Bettiol recover post stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) went clear on the Sarenne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Pierre Rolland celebrates on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cannondale-Drapac announced their complete Tour de France line-up on Monday with Andrew Talansky and Rigoberto Urán set to lead a two-pronged GC approach.

Talansky, 28, has finished as high as 10th in the Tour de France, and delivered a fifth-place finish in his most recent Grand Tour appearance at last year's Vuelta a España. Urán has twice finished as runner-up at the Giro d'Italia.

"We're going in with two GC leaders. Andrew and Rigo. But neither of those GC projects will hinder us from going after stage wins. When I look at this team, I see enthusiasm. I see potential. I see real, quality engines there. And I see a group of people who are really prepared to support one another. I see energy. It's all the things we say we are," said Cannondale-Drapac sport director Charly Wegelius when announcing the riders.

"The Tour is the Tour. It's a double-edged sword and you never know what challenges or triumphs it is going to bring," Talansky said.

"A successful Tour has a lot of components. I would love to win a stage. I have never won a stage of a Grand Tour; I've actually been the closest in the Tour de France in 2015, when I finished second in stage 17. But nothing in the world of bike racing compares to the pure joy of crossing the line first. The general classification will unfold as it does, but I think this Tour route lends itself towards aggressive racing and I certainly won't let the opportunity to win something pass by."

Pierre Rolland, having already secured the American squad a Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia is likely to be among those hunting stage wins in his ninth consecutive start in the Tour de France. Taylor Phinney, making his Tour de France debut in his seventh year as a pro, is another and could have a chance of victory in Saturday's opening time trial in central Dusseldorf.

"We want people with the enthusiasm to take every single chance that comes, even if they're small ones," Wegelius said.

"We want riders fighting for stages they have a smaller chance of winning as if they were stages they had a high probability of winning. We've got to go after everything with the same kind of hunger the group at the Giro showed. Because they exploited everything."

Cannondale-Drapac for the Tour de France: Alberto Bettiol, Patrick Bevin, Nate Brown, Simon Clarke, Andrew Talansky, Taylor Phinney, Pierre Rolland, Rigoberto Urán, and Dylan Van Baarle.