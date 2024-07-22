Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar - ‘I’m always interested in statistics and records, just not mine’

By
published

Slovenian looks ahead to Zurich World Championships as final top goal of 2024 season

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Marck Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) at the 2024 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Marck Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar clinched a historic Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double on Sunday. But even while the Slovenian star was visibly delighted to take another giant step towards all-time greatness in the sport, the UAE Team Emirates leader also denied that he was especially interested in studying his own achievements in terms of pure cycling statistics.

Speaking in the winner’s press conference late on Sunday evening, Pogačar was told that amongst other new records, his lead from stage 4 to the finish in Nice was the longest unbroken period in yellow in a single Tour de France in 63 years. Did he regret letting go of the yellow jersey for a single day, he was asked - as happened after he ceded the lead captured on stage 2 to Richard Carapaz on stage 3 in Turin, prior to regaining it in the Alps - and did breaking records or making history give him a particular motivation in cycling?

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.