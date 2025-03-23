Tadej Pogačar to decide on Paris-Roubaix imminently after Milan-San Remo defeat

By published

'In the next two or three days we'll decide' says UAE team manager Mauro Gianetti

Tadej Pogačar after the finish at Milan-San Remo 2025
Tadej Pogačar was left disappointed after his third place finish at Milan-San Remo 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad will decide and reveal in the next few days if the Slovenian will ride Paris-Roubaix, with the Hell of the North offering Pogačar the ultimate chance for revenge after his Milan-San Remo defeat.

Pogačar was tight-lipped as he tried to overcome the disappointment of his Milan-San Remo defeat but will soon have to make a final decision.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

