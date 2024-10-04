Tadej Pogačar reveals new rainbow jersey as he prepares to debut as World Champion in Italy

UAE Team Emirates gave a first look at the rainbow jersey that Tadej Pogačar will be wearing for the next year as UCI Road World Champion.

The team released a video on TikTok of Pogačar carrying a rack of kits into an elevator and then emerging wearing one as he prepared to go out on a training ride on a similarly rainbow-adorned Colnago V4RS.

Pogačar won the world title in Zurich last Sunday after attacking with 100 kilometres still to race. He held off the chase, led home by Ben O'Connor (Australia) by only 34 seconds, with Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) winning the bronze medal.

He will return to racing at the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday where he goes in as a favourite to win the Italian Classic which finishes with multiple ascents of the steep San Luca climb in Bologna.

The race will serve him as a build-up along with the mid-week Tre Valli Varesine for Il Lombardia - the final Monument of the season where Pogačar will try to win his fourth edition in a row.

It is likely that he will end his remarkable season in Como, having made history as the first male rider since Stephen Roche in 1987 to win the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and UCI Road World Championships title in a single season.

In 2024 he also was victorious in Strade Bianche, the Volta a Catalunya, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Grand Prix de Montréal before becoming World Champion.