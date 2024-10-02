Tadej Pogačar to debut world champion's rainbow jersey at Giro dell'Emilia

By
published

Slovenian star also pencilled in for Tre Valli Varesine on October 9 before Il Lombardia

Road world champion Tadej Pogačar is racing the Giro dell&#039;Emilia
Road world champion Tadej Pogačar is racing the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar is set to make his debut as reigning world champion in the Giro dell'Emilia this weekend on Saturday, October 5.

The UAE Team Emirates racer's first appearance in the rainbow jersey he took with a spectacular breakaway in Zurich on Sunday will be made in the tough hilly one-day Classic, which finishes, as ever, with multiple ascents of the San Luca climb in Bologna. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.