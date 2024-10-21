Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel head to final team events before closing out 2024 season

By
published

Tudor welcomes Alaphilippe, Hirschi in Swiss gathering

COMO ITALY OCTOBER 12 LR Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep on second place and race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates pose and celebrate on the podium ceremony after the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como UCIWT on October 12 2024 in Como Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar on the podium at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 racing season ended at the weekend but some riders and teams face one last obligation - a late-season team gathering - before heading into the off-season and holidays.

UAE Team Emirates, Soudal Quick-Step and Tudor are among several teams gathering in different locations this week to celebrate the 2024 season, welcome new recruits, undergo medicals and equipment fittings and begin to outline their race calendars for 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.