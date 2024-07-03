Tadej Pogačar averts disaster to race another day in the Tour de France yellow jersey

By
published

'Don't beat it' Cavendish told Slovenian after race about the 35th stage win mark just set, the race leader joking 'I will let him have it'

Mark Cavendish shares a conversation with race leader Tadej Pogačar during stage 5
Mark Cavendish shares a conversation with race leader Tadej Pogačar during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A largely uneventful – verging on dull – fifth stage of the Tour de France followed a flat 177km run from the base of the Alps to Saint-Vulbas, a small village near Lyon, but it was livened up by perhaps only two events.

First and foremost, there were the events of the closing sprint as Mark Cavendish dashed to that record-breaking 35th Tour stage victory he and his Astana Qazaqstan team have fought towards over the past two seasons.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix