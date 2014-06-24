Switzerland, Netherlands kick off national championships week

Image 1 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Ion Izagirre, Jesus Herrada and Luis Leon Sanchez made up the podium (Image credit: Real Federación Española de Ciclismo) Image 6 of 8 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 7 of 8 New French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 Marianne Vos and her Rabobank-Liv Team (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Most of the world's 2014 road national championships take place this week, with Switzerland and the Netherlands kicking off first with time trials on Wednesday.

Defending Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Astana) will not be on the start line in Zaltbommel, choosing instead to remain home in Monaco where he is preparing to support Vincenzo Nibali at the Tour de France.

"I have put everything aside for the Tour de France," Westra said to Cyclingonline.nl. He intends to do some altitude training rather than spend the time to travel back to the Netherlands for the championships. "Nibali wants me to help as much as possible in the mountains."

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) will be the last rider off at 18:59 for the 47.8km test, chasing Stef Clement (Belkin) and the in-form Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano).

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) is still recovering from a bee sting that knocked him out of the Tour de Suisse, but should be set to repeat his victory in the national championship time trial in Roggliswil, Switzerland.

Time trial championships will take place on Thursday, June 26 in Great Britain, France, Canada, Norway, and Denmark, and on June 27 in Spain and Germany. Italy holds its time trial championship on June 29.

Road race championships for elite men will be held in Italy and Canada on June 28, with most other countries, including Great Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain deciding their champions on June 29.

Elite women champions will be crowned in the time trials for most countries on the same day as the men, with road race championships being held on June 27 in Canada, and in most countries on the 28th, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Switzerland.