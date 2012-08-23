Swiss Cup's future bright after title sponsorship renewal

Image 1 of 2 The lead of the elite men's cross country race swayed to and fro throughout the six-race affair with Swiss rider Nino Schurter once again emerging victorious ahead of local hero Burry Stander (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium at the Swiss cross country championship (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Two weeks after the BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team announced the signing of two-time Olympic champion and world champion Julien Absalon, BMC Switzerland announced a further three-year contract as the main sponsor of the the Swiss BMC Racing Cup through 2015.

"The BMC Racing Cup is an ideal platform for our brands to get in front of Swiss and international audiences and athletes. We already had an excellent response to our sponsorship and our presence at the Cup in the first year. We are therefore very excited about furthering our collaboration," said Steven Jonckheere, sports marketing manager at BMC Switzerland.

The bike company took over title sponsorship of Switzerland's national series at the beginning of 2012. BMC also sponsors a development mountain bike team with young racers around the globe.

"Competitors in the various BMC Racing Cup races are still world class," said Thomas Binggeli, CEO and co-owner of BMC Switzerland. "A well-organised top series like this is unique and fits perfectly with our image. Our long-term commitment to the BMC Racing Cup also emphasises how important youth development and recreational sport are to us. This is where the World and Olympic champions of the future begin!"

Race organizer Andi Seeli was also happy about the extension of the main sponsorship contract with BMC. "I am extremely pleased with the development of the BMC Racing Cup and with the contract extension for the next three years. It means we can maintain the continuity and quality of the Cup and even expand it."

The final round of the 2012 Swiss BMC Cup will happen in Muttenz on Sunday. Olympic medallists Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) will face athletes such as Absalon (Orbea) and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower). In the women's race, Olympic medallist Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) will race against Esther Süess, local athlete Katrin Leumann, as well as Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon)

Schurter told Cyclingnews earlier this season in an interview that the series plays a valuable role in giving young Swiss riders a chance to develop. It also gives more established pros a chance to stay sharp in races relatively close to home.