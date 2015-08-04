Sweeck doping case dismissed

Image 1 of 5 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) after finishing fourth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Diether Sweeck celebrates a strong finish (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The Royal Belgian Cycling Federation (RLVB) today announced the dismissal of the doping case against cyclo-cross racer Laurens Sweeck. The winner of the 2014-2015 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the U23 category had been accused of injecting Vaminolact, an amino acid supplement for infants, but the RLVB could not find sufficient evidence.

Sweeck was named in a long-running investigation into Belgian doctor Chris Mertens, who was accused of providing illegal ozone therapy to a number of riders, including fellow 'cross racers Tom Meeusen and Bart Wellens. Both were acquitted.

The federation attempted to keep all three riders from racing the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships this year, but after the riders took the case to the Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport, they were allowed to be selected for the team. Sweeck was the overwhelming favourite to win the U23 race after dominating in the season, but he came second to fellow Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout.

Greg Van Avermaet was also a patient of Mertens, and was accused of injecting Vaminolact, but his case was also dismissed.

Vaminolact is not on the banned list, but riders are prohibited from injecting it. Sweeck admitted to purchasing the substance but claims he used it orally.