Sven Nys pulls out of European Cyclo-Cross Championships

Sven Nys has pulled out of the European Cyclo-cross Championships in the Netherlands after becoming ill over night. The Belgian rider was one of the favourites for Saturday’s Elite men’s race but apparently vomited several times during the night.

“After a miserable night today I won’t start in the European Championship” Nys tweeted on Saturday morning.

After consulting with his coach Paul Van Den Bosch and team manager Jan Verstraeten, Nys decided not to risk damaging the rest of what will be the final cross season of his long career.

"Sven threw up several few times last might. He probably ate something that was off but we hope he can start tomorrow (Sunday) in Ruddervoorde. Sven will make a small test in the afternoon and then we will decide. Missing the European Championships is very unfortunate but we don’t want to take any risks in view of the rest of season,” Crelan-AA Drink team manager Jan Verstraeten said in a press release.

The Crelan-AA Drinks team later confirmed that Nys will take part in the Ruddervoorde SuperPrestige race on Sunday.

