Surgery for Tiffany Cromwell after first fractures of career at Milan-San Remo

By published

Treatment and recovery plans change after discovery of scapula fracture on top of collarbone break

ARSCHOT BELGIUM MARCH 02 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM signing prior to the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in Aarschot Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAMzondacrypto) signing on at Omloop van het Hageland, her last race before Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been a dream for Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) to line up at a revived women's Milan-San Remo, an event close to her European home, but it wasn't long before the race also delivered a less welcome career first – broken bones.

The Australian, who hit the deck at only 25km into the 156km race, had to step away from Milan-San Remo, clutching her shoulder in the tell-tale sign of an all too regular cycling injury.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Women's cycling
ARSCHOT BELGIUM MARCH 02 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM signing prior to the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in Aarschot Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Surgery for Tiffany Cromwell after first fractures of career at Milan-San Remo
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles
Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime compete passing through the Koppenberg cobblestones sector during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Rafa Gomez PoolGetty Images
Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women start list
Latest in News
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'It's important he fights with the GC group' – Richard Carapaz builds to Giro d'Italia in Volta a Catalunya mountains
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar confirms he will race Paris-Roubaix
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?
ARSCHOT BELGIUM MARCH 02 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM signing prior to the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in Aarschot Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Surgery for Tiffany Cromwell after first fractures of career at Milan-San Remo
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
‘Probably one of the best leadouts I’ve ever had’ – Caleb Ewan's winning return after nearly 200 days away from racing
BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe prior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Banyoles Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'Primož feels good' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe relaxed but ambitious for Roglič as Volta a Catalunya hits high mountains
More about womens cycling
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles

Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel

Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'It's important he fights with the GC group' – Richard Carapaz builds to Giro d'Italia in Volta a Catalunya mountains
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar confirms he will race Paris-Roubaix
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
‘Probably one of the best leadouts I’ve ever had’ – Caleb Ewan's winning return after nearly 200 days away from racing
BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe prior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Banyoles Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'Primož feels good' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe relaxed but ambitious for Roglič as Volta a Catalunya hits high mountains
XDS Astana Team&#039;s riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Cofidis holds on as XDS Astana's progress stalls in WorldTour relegation watch
PIACENZA ITALY JULY 01 LR Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 a 2308km stage from Piacenza to Torino UCIWT on July 01 2024 in Piacenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
UAE Team Emirates set to unleash multiple Volta a Catalunya GC cards with Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles
Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 25 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey prior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Banyoles Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'Even second here is really nice' - Matthew Brennan follows opening Volta victory with near-miss on stage 2
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage