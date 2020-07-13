Sunweb send Michael Storer home from training camp for breaking COVID-19 rules

Team Sunweb have sent Michael Storer away from the team's training camp in Kühtai in the Austrian Alps after the Australian broke internal measures put in place by management.

The German squad put a number of COVID-19 precautions in place before the men's, women's and development teams headed to Austria ahead of the season restart at the end of July.

Measures included 'bubbles', in which teams are split into groups with a dedicated coach and soigneur, and a limitation on contact with the outside world.

Storer, 23, reportedly broke the latter rule last week, leaving the team hotel to go to a shop on his own. The decision to send Storer away from training camp is a precautionary decision rather than a punishment, said the team.

"We have applied very strict precautions to our training camp in Kühtai, Austria," the team told Wielerflits.

"We want to limit interaction with the outside world as much as possible to minimise the risk of infection of the various bubbles – not only to not get infected but minimise the risks of bringing the virus to the peloton when we return to competition on August 1.

"It's purely as a precaution and Michael himself fully understands it. Top-level sport in 'corona' times is a new situation for everyone. A lot is demanded of people and of course we also understand that riders and staff have to get used to this."

Both the Team Sunweb men's and women's squads will return to racing at Strade Bianche on August 1. It is not yet known how the move will affect Storer's return to racing or a reunion with his teammates. Earlier this month, Storer was named in the team's long list for the Vuelta a España.

Cyclingnews has contacted Team Sunweb for comment.