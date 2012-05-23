Sun Valley contest opened to mountain bikers

Image 1 of 5 A mountain biker in Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 2 of 5 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) riding in Sun Valley (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 3 of 5 U23 racers at the US Mountain Bike National Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 4 of 5 Hanging out around the campfire in Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 5 of 5 Riders are treated to beautiful scenery in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Image credit: Scott Sports)

Many mountain bikers will be headed to Sun Valley, Idaho just after the Fourth of July US holiday for the US Mountain Bike National Championships. Two lucky mountain bikers will win an all expenses paid trip to Sun Valley from July 1-8, 2012.

Displaying their sense of humor, the folks in Sun Valley put together a video explaining why mountain bikers suffering from singletrack deficit disorder might want to enter the contest to win a trip to Sun Valley that will cure their symptoms.

Sun Valley is home to lots of singletrack. In conjunction with the US Mountain Bike Nationals, it will be hosting its second annual mountain bike festival called Ride Sun Valley from June 29 to July 8.

For more information and to enter the contest, visit www.visitsunvalley.com/remedy/index.html. Entries are accepted until May 27, and the winner will be announced on June 15.