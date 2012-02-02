US Gravity Mountain Bike Nationals awarded to New Mexico in 2013

Image 1 of 2 Riders had to tackle snow at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships after an early season snowstorm covered the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Sarah Sturm at Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals in Angel Fire, New Mexico (Image credit: Chad Cheeney)

Angel Fire Bike Park in Angel Fire, New Mexico, will host the USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships in 2013 and 2014. Exact dates will be announced later.

Related Articles US cross country mountain bike nationals head east in 2013

The event, which was held independently from the cross country national championships for the first time in 2011, features dual slalom and downhill races. The 2013 and 2014 contests will use part of the downhill course ridden during the 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships in late October.

"We're very excited to bring the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships to Angel Fire in 2013 and 2014," USA Cycling National Events Director Kelli Lusk said. "Angel Fire has a long, illustrious history of hosting gravity events, so we're looking forward to having the gravity national championships there."

"Angel Fire Bike Park is extremely honored to host the most prestigious gravity event in the United States for 2013 and 2014," Angel Fire Resort Bike Park Director Hogan Koesis said. "We look forward to showcasing the most exciting and challenging courses in the Rocky Mountains. Let the racing begin!"

The 2011 edition of gravity nationals will be held July 20-22 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Upcoming editions of cross country nationals will be held in Sun Valley, Idaho (July 5-8,2012) and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania (2013-2014).