Sun, sea, sand and a WorldTour bike race - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Movistar riders dive in (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 17 Temperatures as high as 47 degrees celsius were seen during the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 17 Damien Howson arrives with a splash (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 17 The Mitchelton-Scott stage debrief (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 17 Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White also had a cool down (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 17 Mathew Hayman and Daryl Impey (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 17 Simon Gerrans and Owain Doull enjoy the view (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 17 Most teams had a post-race swim (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 17 Last year's winner Richie Porte also embarced the opportunity for a cool down (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 17 Robert Gesink also took a dip (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 17 Nathan Haas pretends to be a mermaid (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 17 Bennett enjoyed a recovery drink in the water (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 17 Riders were getting through over ten bottles each during the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 17 George Bennett joins Haas for a dip (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 17 Nathan Haas led the charge into the water (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 17 The team buses were just metres from the sandy beach of Victor Harbor (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 17 Jack Bauer joins his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

On stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under, temperatures peaked at 47 degrees Celsius, or around 117 degrees Fahrenheit.

A decision was made following stage 2 of the race that the third stage would be shortened due to health concerns for both riders and spectators alike, and in conjunction with the UCI's extreme weather protocol.

For each of the riders racing, hydration was key and more than eighty bottles were used by some of the WorldTour teams in an attempt to manage the extreme heat.

At the stage finish in Victor Harbor, riders took the opportunity for a post-race cool-down with a dip in the sea. A short run across the sand and a quick swim following the stage offered an antidote to the days racing in sweltering Australian summer.

Stage winner Elia Viviani and the other jersey wearers missed out on the cool-down due to podium commitments, while Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) led the charge to the water and the rest of the peloton and even some team directors joining soon afterwards.

