Sun, sea, sand and a WorldTour bike race - Gallery

Riders head for post-stage swim at Tour Down Under
On stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under, temperatures peaked at 47 degrees Celsius, or around 117 degrees Fahrenheit.
A decision was made following stage 2 of the race that the third stage would be shortened due to health concerns for both riders and spectators alike, and in conjunction with the UCI's extreme weather protocol.
For each of the riders racing, hydration was key and more than eighty bottles were used by some of the WorldTour teams in an attempt to manage the extreme heat.
At the stage finish in Victor Harbor, riders took the opportunity for a post-race cool-down with a dip in the sea. A short run across the sand and a quick swim following the stage offered an antidote to the days racing in sweltering Australian summer.
Stage winner Elia Viviani and the other jersey wearers missed out on the cool-down due to podium commitments, while Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) led the charge to the water and the rest of the peloton and even some team directors joining soon afterwards.
Click through the gallery above for the post-stage 3 cool down.
