Successful Pruszkow Track World Cup for Australia

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson carried their Six Day London winning form into the opening Track World Cup to claim the first of four medals for Australia. The duo took gold in the madison before Matthew Glaetzer won the sprint, and Stephanie Morton added silver in the sprint, and bronze in the keirin.

The results ensured all four members of the team for the Pruszków World Cup, the first five in the 2017-18 season, take home a medal.

Currently racing a winter track programme with one eye on the Commonwealth Games in April, Meyer and Scotson enjoyed a two-point win over Belgium with France third in the madison

"It feels really great for us to come away this year and get some wins together as a team. Last year we were close to the mark but we have really been longing to stand on the top step of the podium together," said Scotson of his first madison gold medal.

"We knew we had to play to our strength, which at the moment is certainly our endurance. With a shorter race than the full distance it was a bit of a gamble to wait and be patient, but we knew when we attacked we had to make it count."

While the Track World Cup continues next weekend in Manchester over the weekend of 10-12 November, the duo won't be racing. Instead, just Glaetzer and Morton will be representing the green and gold.

Glaetzer has been a consistent performer in the World Cups and continued his success with his fourth career gold medal. The sixth fastest qualifier in the sprint with a time of 9.767 seconds, Glaezter then dispatched Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) in the 1/16 final before dispatching Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russia) and Philip Hindes (100%Me) on his way to the semi-finals.

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the first heat in the semi before Glaetzer's comeback that booked a place in the final. Glaetzer took out the first heat but then lost the second to Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) to ensure it was all to race for in the third. It wasn't to be for Rudyk on home soil with Glaetzer bouncing back and sealing the victory.

Morton, the sole women on the Track World Cup team in Poland, was looking to take revenge for her Worlds silver medal in the sprint. However, the result of the rematch with Kristina Vogel (Germany) produced the same result as Hong Kong.

On her run to the final, Morton beat Chaorui Song (Holy Brother Cycling Team), Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) and then Mathilde Gros (France) in the semi. In the final, the first heat was a close affair with Vogel just nudging out Morton but the German then made it a fait accompli by winning the second and taking the gold.

Morton was then quickly back in action as she lined out in the keirin with Vogel also riding the final. With one lap remaining, Vogel made her winning move to easily take the win. In the photo finish for silver, Morton was then forced to settle for bronze with Daria Shmeleva (Russia) claiming silver.