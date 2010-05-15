Successful back surgery for Castano

Image 1 of 2 Spanish team Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Carlos Castaño dreams of a Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Freddy Guérin)

Xacobeo-Galicia's Carlos Castano underwent surgery for a herniated disc on Thursday afternoon, putting an early end to his 2010 season.

The 31-year-old had not raced since February, due to pain in his sciatic nerve caused by the disk problem. On Friday he told the Europa Press news agency: “This morning I passed the medical and sensitivity tests, and the good news is that my sciatic nerve does not hurt, which is a good sign.”

Castano said the doctors have told him to wait two to three months before he starts pedalling again, “so it will not be easy to compete again this season. The important thing is that all the pain will finally disappear and I can prepare thoroughly for next year.”

