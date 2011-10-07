Stybar returns for Superprestige opener

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)

World cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar has nursed his banged up knee back to health and will compete in the Superprestige opener in Ruddervoorde, Belgium on Sunday.

The QuickStep rider has returned from a short training camp in Mallorca where he was able to test out the knee he injured in an accident in his first 'cross race of the year, and said it's back to full strength.

"Fortunately, these last few days in Mallorca I managed to put in some good workouts without my knee hurting me," said Stybar. "My goal for Sunday is to try and put in a good trial after a period of having stopped. I'm not in the best shape due to the injury and at this time I don't know how well prepared I am compared to my main rivals. As always, though, I'm going to try to do my best."

Stybar won the Ruddervoorde round last year over Bart Aernouts and Sven Nys. He will start with bib number 1, ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and eight-time Ruddervoorde winner Nys.