Stybar back to light training after knee injury

World champion Zdenek Stybar at the front. (Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)

Cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar has finally returned to training, after suffering a knee injury at the Stribro cyclo-cross race on September 24. Stybar was forced to sit out last weekend's Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin, and has been off the bike for 10 days while the swelling on his right knee came down.

In agreement with the team's medical staff, Stybar yesterday restarted gradual low intensity efforts in order to prepare for the upcoming Superprestige Ruddervoorde.

"The problem seems to be getting better," said Stybar, who flew to Mallorca this morning for a brief training camp. "Yesterday, I trained carefully and I hope to then increase my workload over the next few days.

"If my knee doesn't start hurting again I'll be back to racing on Sunday in Ruddervoorde."

Stybar's injury comes off the back of comments from the 25-year-old that he is considering the prospect of focusing solely on the road in 2012, citing the fatigue from a long road season likely to affect his cyclo-cross performances.

"I can not continue to combine these two sports."

The Category 1 Superprestige Ruddervoorde is on October 9.