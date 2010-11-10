Stybar to miss Niel Jaarmarktcross

Image 1 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) goes five for five in Ardooie. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) puts a foot down as he rounds a corner. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fourth place, more than two minutes down on Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) will not take the start in the 'Jaarmarktcross' in Niel, Belgium on Thursday. The Czech is struggling with a locked lower back that is affecting his left knee. After falling relatively short in the Koppenbergcross, Stybar headed to Mallorca, Spain for a training camp with a bunch of European-based non-Belgian riders and his teammate Kevin Pauwels.

“It's too bad because it made good sense to come here to Mallorca to train. I've worked hard on my form and I was also able to rest as I wanted to. While doing some running exercises on the beach in Palma today I suddenly felt pain in my lower back," Stybar said. "It affects me most when I run or walk. I'm not taking any risks and I'm withdrawing from the 'Jaarmarktcross' in Niel tomorrow. On Wednesday I'll be seeing my physiotherapist. Treatment from him should get me back in action for the weekend."

It is clear the current leader in the Superprestige Series wants to avoid the risk of an off-day during the third round of the Super Prestige in Hamme-Zogge next Sunday, in order to hold on to his lead.

“I really want to be back in the mix over there, but Niel simply isn't possible,” the world champion said from his training camp in Mallorca.