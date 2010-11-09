Stybar extends UCI 'cross ranking lead

Trending

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to victory in Zonhoven.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to victory in Zonhoven.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) wins alone

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) wins alone
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) top the latest UCI cyclo-cross rankings, published today.

While world champion Zdenek Stybar's seven-race winning streak that opened his season ended on October 28 with a fourth place finish at the Velka Cena Mesta Tabora on home soil, the 24-year-old Czech nonetheless bounced back to win his next race, Belgium's Superprestige Zonhoven, three days later. The points for those events, combined with a fourth place finish at Koppenbergcross, not only kept Stybar atop the elite men's rankings with 780 points but considerably extended his lead over the second-place rider.

France's Francis Mourey (FDJ) moved up one position from the prior poll to second place, buoyed by a win at the Cyclo-cross International de Marle and a second place finish at the opening round of the Challenge de la France Cycliste in Saverne. The Frenchman trails Stybar by a massive 308 points, but heads a tight cluster of riders ranked second through seventh, separated by only 30 points.

Belgium's Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moves up two places to third overall, trailing Mourey by a slender two points. Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), the highest ranked American, dropped from second to fourth with 464 points while teammate and US champion Tim Johnson rounds out the top five with 460 points.

Two high-powered Belgians in Sven Nys ( Landbouwkrediet) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) occupy sixth and seventh, trailing Johnson by 10 and 18 points respectively.

The newest UCI 'cross ranking is the third of the season and while Zdenek Stybar has led every time for the elite men, the elite women's rankings have been headed by a different rider each time. Katie Compton (Planet Bike) topped the first ranking, followed by compatriot Laura Van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), and now Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) leads with 575 points. Van den Brand jumped from fifth to first on the strength of three victories in four events, including the points-rich European championship.

Compatriot Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), the World Cup leader, remained in second place overall and trails Van den Brand by 45 points.

Laura Van Gilder, the previous UCI rankings leader, added 50 points to her total since the last ranking to reach 460, but she couldn't keep pace with the Dutch pair and dropped to third overall.

US champion Katie Compton dropped one place to fourth, at 440 points, while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped from fourth to fifth with 400 points.

The United States led both the elite men's and women's nation rankings in the last poll, but falls to second place in each. Belgium now tops the elite men's ranking with 1,362 points, leading the US by 128 points. The Netherlands moved into the top spot on the women's side at 1,297 points, 91 more than the United States.

Elite Men
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team780pts
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ472
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team470
4Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com464
5Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com460
6Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet450
7Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus442
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor337
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team336
10Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona310
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus259
12James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com243
13Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom234
14Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS225
15Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor210
16Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team206
17David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor190
18Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru190
19Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team183
20Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team182
21Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks170
22Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus168
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof167
24Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)163
25Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus163
26Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing162
27Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus160
28Todd Wells (USA) Specialized160
29Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott160
30Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike159
31Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor158
32Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain152
33Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus147
34Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart145
35Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX142
36Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team138
37Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross138
38Pirmin Lang (Swi)125
39Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team122
40Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf118
41Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental117
42Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team116
43Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy116
44Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized113
45Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)112
46Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor107
47Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's106
48Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team103
49Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team101
50Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor101
51Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)100
52Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team95
53Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)95
54Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 9387
55Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb87
56Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team83
57Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus83
58Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor82
59Barry Wicks (USA) Kona81
60Marco Bianco (Ita)80
61Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team78
62Elia Silvestri (Ita)75
63Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team74
64Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel73
65Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 190970
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners70
67Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing70
68Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar64
69Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com64
70Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor63
71Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team63
72Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles63
73Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized60
74Fabio Ursi (Ita)59
75Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles59
76Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole57
77Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team57
78Liam Killeen (GBr)55
79Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross55
80Bart Verschueren (Bel)54
81Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team52
82Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine51
83Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus50
84Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru50
85Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team49
86Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder49
87Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources48
88Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks48
89Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team47
90Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott47
91Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized45
92John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale45
93Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus45
94Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes44
95Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb43
96Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)43
97Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor41
98Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI40
99Milan Barenyi (Svk)38
100Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)38
101Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)38
102Kenneth Hansen (Den)37
103Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor37
104Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue37
105Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team36
106Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team35
107Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 6134
108Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team34
109Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes34
110Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)34
111Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block34
112Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes34
113Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix33
114Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team33
115Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix32
116Théo Dumanchin (Fra)32
117Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships31
118Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus30
119Melvin Rulliere (Fra)30
120Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine29
121Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team28
122Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team25
123Jiri Friedl (Cze)25
124Romain Villa (Fra)24
125Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica24
126Marcel Meisen (Ger)24
127Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team23
128Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized23
129Mik Garrigan (Can)22
130Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)22
131Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team21
132Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles21
133Marco Ponta (Ita)20
134Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team20
135Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube20
136Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects20
137Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru20
138Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista20
139Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)20
140Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy20
141Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)20
142Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized20
143Matteo Trentin (Ita)18
144David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus17
145Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS16
146Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC16
147Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)15
148Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief15
149Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport15
150Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott15
151Irwin Gras (Fra)15
152Sean Babcock (USA) Kona14
153Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing14
154Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor14
155Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)12
156Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop12
157Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS12
158Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized12
159Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)12
160Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP11
161Wietse Bosmans (Bel)11
162Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy11
163Tommy Nielsen (Den)10
164Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)10
165Guillaume Perrot (Fra)10
165Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)10
167Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS10
168Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team10
169Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company10
170Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N10
171Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor10
172Thibault Taboury (Fra)10
173Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus10
174Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar8
175Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans8
176Julien Absalon (Fra)8
177Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop8
178Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care8
179Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster8
180Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team8
181Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline8
182David Menut (Fra)8
183Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC7
184Luca Braidot (Ita)6
185Lukas Flückiger (Swi)6
186Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing6
187Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing6
188Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)6
189Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro6
190Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company6
191Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team6
192Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp6
193Alexandre Billon (Fra)6
194Andreas Moser (Swi)5
195René Lang (Swi)5
196Lukas Winterberg (Swi)5
197Daniele Mensi (Ita)5
198Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)5
199Bryan Falaschi (Ita)5
200Angelo De Clercq (Bel)5
201Luca Braidot (Ita)4
202Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru4
203Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen4
204Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)4
204Raymond Kunzli (Swi)4
204Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale4
207Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI4
208Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC4
209Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction4
210Théo Vimpere (Fra)4
211Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle3
212Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club3
213Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes2
214Julien Pion (Fra)2
215Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack2
216Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)2
217Quentin Bertholet (Bel)2
217Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team2
219Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor2
220Lubomir Petrus (Cze)2
221Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)2
222Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK2
223Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor2
224Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles2
225Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
226Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross2
226Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team2
228Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb-Revor2
229Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA2
230Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)2
231Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus2
232Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace1
233Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX1
234David Juarez Alday (Spa)1
234Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1
236Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1
236Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk1
238Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team1
239Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart1
240Daniel Booth (GBr)1
241Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster1
242Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team1
243Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy1
244David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club1
245Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1
246Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team1
247Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.NL1
248Jimmy Turgis (Fra)1
249Emilien Barben (Swi)1

Elite Men - Nations
1Belgium1362pts
2United States of America1234
3Czech Republic1180
4France793
5Switzerland557
6Netherlands504
7Italy492
8Germany405
9Spain370
10Canada305
111362Great Britain188
12Slovakia159
13Poland122
14Denmark106
15Australia60

Elite Women
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil575pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash530
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes460
4Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes440
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team400
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona356
7Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru308
8Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus267
9Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles262
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze)256
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope245
12Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized236
13Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team225
14Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy215
15Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes205
16Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing198
17Sophie De Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil192
18Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope182
19Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team168
20Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes166
21Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC155
22Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles142
23Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)140
24Arenda Grimberg (Ned)135
25Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF132
26Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com131
27Linda van Rijen (Ned)124
28Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos122
29Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized113
30Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing113
31Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing109
32Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil108
33Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru107
34Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash105
35Nikki Harris (GBr)99
36Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)99
37Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope97
38Wendy Simms (Can) Kona97
39Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel97
40Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)95
41Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com88
42Jana Kyptova (Cze)87
43Martina Zwick (Ger)82
44Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins81
45Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER76
46Nancy Bober (Bel)76
47Ellen Van Loy (Bel)75
48Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF75
49Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle70
50Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)66
51Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing65
52Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)62
53Gertie Willems (Bel)60
54Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com53
55Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru52
56Nikoline Hansen (Den)51
57Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery49
58Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com47
59Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus46
60Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal46
61Lise Müller (Swi)41
62Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)38
63Dorota Warczyk (Pol)31
64Daniela Bresciani (Ita)31
65Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team30
66Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)30
67Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)30
68Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes30
69Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)29
70Kari Studley (USA) Redline29
71Stefania Vecchio (Ita)28
72Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team27
73Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda26
74Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)25
75Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)24
76Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)23
77Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing23
78Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's23
79Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue21
80Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes20
81Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos20
82Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link20
83Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden19
84Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1218
85Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru17
86Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com17
87Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching16
88Alexa Hüni (Ger)15
89Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing15
90Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing14
91Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute13
92Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team12
93Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery12
94Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team12
95Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey11
96Eva Colin (Fra)10
96Deborah Inauen (Swi)10
98Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing10
99Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road10
100Camille Darcel (Fra)8
100Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)8
100Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS8
103Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse8
104Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law8
105Bénédicte Herve (Fra)6
105Fanny Martinet (Swi)6
107Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio6
108Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC6
109Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC6
110Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles6
111Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles6
112Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru6
113Kris Walker (USA) Contender5
114Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M5
115Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles4
116Cynthia Huygens (Fra)4
116Agnes Naumann (Ger)4
118Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation4
119Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon4
120Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)2
121Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen2
122Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com2
123Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic2
123Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team2
125Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
125Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt1
127Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike1
128Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross1
129Sarah Kerlin (USA)1
130Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1
131Katerine Northcott (USA)1

Elite Women - Nations
1Netherlands1297pts
2United States of America1208
3Czech Republic743
4Great Britain531
5France524
6Belgium442
7Canada382
8Germany317
9Switzerland223
10Italy89
11Denmark51
12Poland31

U23 Men - Nations
1Belgium301pts
2Switzerland275
3Netherlands270
4United States of America263
5Czech Republic191
6France134
7Italy108
8Germany80
9Denmark47
10Spain21
11Canada18

Junior Men
1Lars Forster (Swi)40pts
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel)30
3Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)22
4Jakub Skala (Cze)20
5Yannick Eckmann (Ger)20
6Jonathan Lastra (Spa)19
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra)15
8Kévin Bouvard (Fra)14
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)14
10Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)12
11Jeff Bahnson (USA)12
12Abel García (Spa)11
13Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)11
14Danny Van Poppel (Ned)10
15Saul Lopez (Spa)9
16Jaap De Man (Ned)8
17Jorn Claes (Bel)8
18José María Cristóbal (Spa)7
19Federico Zurlo (Ita)6
20Diether Sweeck (Bel)6
21Daan Soete (Bel)6
22Fabien Doubey (Fra)5
23Sam O'Keefe (USA)5
24Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)4
24Kevin Suárez (Spa)4
26Fabian Lienhard (Swi)4
27Karl Hoppner (Can)4
28Jaime Llorens (Spa)2
29Marcos Altur (Spa)2
30Gunnar Bergey (USA)2
31Andrew Dillman (USA)2
32Stan Goderie (Ned)2
33Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)1
34Bjorn Fox (USA)1

Junior Men - Nations
1Belgium56pts
2Spain52
3Switzerland44
4France34
5Czech Republic20
6Germany20
7Netherlands20
8United States of America19
9Italy6
10Canada4