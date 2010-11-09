Stybar extends UCI 'cross ranking lead
Van den Brand new women's leader
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) top the latest UCI cyclo-cross rankings, published today.
While world champion Zdenek Stybar's seven-race winning streak that opened his season ended on October 28 with a fourth place finish at the Velka Cena Mesta Tabora on home soil, the 24-year-old Czech nonetheless bounced back to win his next race, Belgium's Superprestige Zonhoven, three days later. The points for those events, combined with a fourth place finish at Koppenbergcross, not only kept Stybar atop the elite men's rankings with 780 points but considerably extended his lead over the second-place rider.
France's Francis Mourey (FDJ) moved up one position from the prior poll to second place, buoyed by a win at the Cyclo-cross International de Marle and a second place finish at the opening round of the Challenge de la France Cycliste in Saverne. The Frenchman trails Stybar by a massive 308 points, but heads a tight cluster of riders ranked second through seventh, separated by only 30 points.
Belgium's Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moves up two places to third overall, trailing Mourey by a slender two points. Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), the highest ranked American, dropped from second to fourth with 464 points while teammate and US champion Tim Johnson rounds out the top five with 460 points.
Two high-powered Belgians in Sven Nys ( Landbouwkrediet) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) occupy sixth and seventh, trailing Johnson by 10 and 18 points respectively.
The newest UCI 'cross ranking is the third of the season and while Zdenek Stybar has led every time for the elite men, the elite women's rankings have been headed by a different rider each time. Katie Compton (Planet Bike) topped the first ranking, followed by compatriot Laura Van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), and now Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) leads with 575 points. Van den Brand jumped from fifth to first on the strength of three victories in four events, including the points-rich European championship.
Compatriot Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), the World Cup leader, remained in second place overall and trails Van den Brand by 45 points.
Laura Van Gilder, the previous UCI rankings leader, added 50 points to her total since the last ranking to reach 460, but she couldn't keep pace with the Dutch pair and dropped to third overall.
US champion Katie Compton dropped one place to fourth, at 440 points, while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped from fourth to fifth with 400 points.
The United States led both the elite men's and women's nation rankings in the last poll, but falls to second place in each. Belgium now tops the elite men's ranking with 1,362 points, leading the US by 128 points. The Netherlands moved into the top spot on the women's side at 1,297 points, 91 more than the United States.
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|780
|pts
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|472
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|470
|4
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|464
|5
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|460
|6
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|450
|7
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|442
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|337
|9
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|336
|10
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|310
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|259
|12
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|243
|13
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|234
|14
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|225
|15
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|210
|16
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|206
|17
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|190
|18
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru
|190
|19
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|183
|20
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|182
|21
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|170
|22
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|168
|23
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|167
|24
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|163
|25
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|163
|26
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|162
|27
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|160
|28
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|160
|29
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|160
|30
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|159
|31
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|158
|32
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|152
|33
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|147
|34
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|145
|35
|Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX
|142
|36
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|138
|37
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|138
|38
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|125
|39
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|122
|40
|Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf
|118
|41
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental
|117
|42
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|116
|43
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|116
|44
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|113
|45
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|112
|46
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|107
|47
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's
|106
|48
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|103
|49
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|101
|50
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|101
|51
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|100
|52
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|95
|53
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|95
|54
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|55
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|87
|56
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|83
|57
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|83
|58
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|82
|59
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|81
|60
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|80
|61
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|78
|62
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|75
|63
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|74
|64
|Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
|73
|65
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 1909
|70
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners
|70
|67
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|70
|68
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|64
|69
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|64
|70
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|63
|71
|Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|63
|72
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|63
|73
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized
|60
|74
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|59
|75
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|59
|76
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|77
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|57
|78
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|55
|79
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|55
|80
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|54
|81
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|52
|82
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|51
|83
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|50
|84
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|50
|85
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|49
|86
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|49
|87
|Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources
|48
|88
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|48
|89
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|47
|90
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|47
|91
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|45
|92
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|45
|93
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|45
|94
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|44
|95
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|43
|96
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|43
|97
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|41
|98
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|40
|99
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|38
|100
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|38
|101
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|38
|102
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|37
|103
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|37
|104
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|37
|105
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|36
|106
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|35
|107
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|34
|108
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|34
|109
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|34
|110
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|34
|111
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|34
|112
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|34
|113
|Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|33
|114
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|33
|115
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|32
|116
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|32
|117
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|31
|118
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|30
|119
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|30
|120
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|29
|121
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|28
|122
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|25
|123
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|25
|124
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|24
|125
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|24
|126
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|24
|127
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|23
|128
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
|23
|129
|Mik Garrigan (Can)
|22
|130
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|22
|131
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|21
|132
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|21
|133
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|20
|134
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|20
|135
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|20
|136
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|20
|137
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|20
|138
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|20
|139
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|20
|140
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|20
|141
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|20
|142
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|20
|143
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|18
|144
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|17
|145
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|16
|146
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|16
|147
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|15
|148
|Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|15
|149
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|15
|150
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|15
|151
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|15
|152
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|14
|153
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|14
|154
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|14
|155
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|12
|156
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|12
|157
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|12
|158
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|12
|159
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|12
|160
|Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP
|11
|161
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|11
|162
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|11
|163
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|10
|164
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|10
|165
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|10
|165
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|10
|167
|Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|10
|168
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|10
|169
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|10
|170
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|10
|171
|Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor
|10
|172
|Thibault Taboury (Fra)
|10
|173
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|174
|Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|8
|175
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
|8
|176
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|8
|177
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|8
|178
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|8
|179
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster
|8
|180
|Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
|8
|181
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|8
|182
|David Menut (Fra)
|8
|183
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|7
|184
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|6
|185
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|6
|186
|Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|6
|187
|Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing
|6
|188
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel)
|6
|189
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro
|6
|190
|Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|6
|191
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|6
|192
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
|6
|193
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|6
|194
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|5
|195
|René Lang (Swi)
|5
|196
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|5
|197
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|5
|198
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|5
|199
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|5
|200
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|5
|201
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|4
|202
|Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|4
|203
|Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen
|4
|204
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|4
|204
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|4
|204
|Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|4
|207
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|4
|208
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|4
|209
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|4
|210
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|4
|211
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle
|3
|212
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|3
|213
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|2
|214
|Julien Pion (Fra)
|2
|215
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|216
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|2
|217
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|2
|217
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|2
|219
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|2
|220
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|2
|221
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|2
|222
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|2
|223
|Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor
|2
|224
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|2
|225
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|226
|Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|2
|226
|Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|2
|228
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|2
|229
|Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA
|2
|230
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|2
|231
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|232
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|1
|233
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX
|1
|234
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|1
|234
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|236
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1
|236
|Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|1
|238
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|1
|239
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|1
|240
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|1
|241
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster
|1
|242
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|1
|243
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|1
|244
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|1
|245
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1
|246
|Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|1
|247
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|1
|248
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|1
|249
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|1362
|pts
|2
|United States of America
|1234
|3
|Czech Republic
|1180
|4
|France
|793
|5
|Switzerland
|557
|6
|Netherlands
|504
|7
|Italy
|492
|8
|Germany
|405
|9
|Spain
|370
|10
|Canada
|305
|11
|1362Great Britain
|188
|12
|Slovakia
|159
|13
|Poland
|122
|14
|Denmark
|106
|15
|Australia
|60
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|575
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|530
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|460
|4
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes
|440
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|400
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|356
|7
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|308
|8
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|267
|9
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|262
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|256
|11
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|245
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|236
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|225
|14
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|215
|15
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|205
|16
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|198
|17
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|192
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|182
|19
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|168
|20
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|166
|21
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|155
|22
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|142
|23
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|140
|24
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|135
|25
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
|132
|26
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com
|131
|27
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|124
|28
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|122
|29
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|113
|30
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|113
|31
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|109
|32
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|108
|33
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|107
|34
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|105
|35
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|99
|36
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|99
|37
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|97
|38
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|97
|39
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel
|97
|40
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|95
|41
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com
|88
|42
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|87
|43
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|82
|44
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|81
|45
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|76
|46
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|76
|47
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|75
|48
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|75
|49
|Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
|70
|50
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|66
|51
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|65
|52
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|62
|53
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|60
|54
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|53
|55
|Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|52
|56
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|51
|57
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|49
|58
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
|47
|59
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
|46
|60
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|46
|61
|Lise Müller (Swi)
|41
|62
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|38
|63
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|31
|64
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|31
|65
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|30
|66
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
|30
|67
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|30
|68
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|30
|69
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|29
|70
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|29
|71
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|28
|72
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|27
|73
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|26
|74
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|25
|75
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|24
|76
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|23
|77
|Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing
|23
|78
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's
|23
|79
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|21
|80
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes
|20
|81
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|20
|82
|Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link
|20
|83
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
|19
|84
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|18
|85
|Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|17
|86
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
|17
|87
|Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching
|16
|88
|Alexa Hüni (Ger)
|15
|89
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|15
|90
|Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing
|14
|91
|Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
|13
|92
|Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|12
|93
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|12
|94
|Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team
|12
|95
|Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey
|11
|96
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|10
|96
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|10
|98
|Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|10
|99
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road
|10
|100
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|8
|100
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
|8
|100
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS
|8
|103
|Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse
|8
|104
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|8
|105
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|6
|105
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|6
|107
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|6
|108
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|6
|109
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC
|6
|110
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|6
|111
|Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles
|6
|112
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|6
|113
|Kris Walker (USA) Contender
|5
|114
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|5
|115
|Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|4
|116
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|4
|116
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|4
|118
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|119
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon
|4
|120
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)
|2
|121
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|2
|122
|Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com
|2
|123
|Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic
|2
|123
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|2
|125
|Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|125
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|1
|127
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|1
|128
|Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|1
|129
|Sarah Kerlin (USA)
|1
|130
|Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|131
|Katerine Northcott (USA)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|1297
|pts
|2
|United States of America
|1208
|3
|Czech Republic
|743
|4
|Great Britain
|531
|5
|France
|524
|6
|Belgium
|442
|7
|Canada
|382
|8
|Germany
|317
|9
|Switzerland
|223
|10
|Italy
|89
|11
|Denmark
|51
|12
|Poland
|31
|1
|Belgium
|301
|pts
|2
|Switzerland
|275
|3
|Netherlands
|270
|4
|United States of America
|263
|5
|Czech Republic
|191
|6
|France
|134
|7
|Italy
|108
|8
|Germany
|80
|9
|Denmark
|47
|10
|Spain
|21
|11
|Canada
|18
|1
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|40
|pts
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|30
|3
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|22
|4
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|20
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger)
|20
|6
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa)
|19
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|15
|8
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra)
|14
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|14
|10
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|12
|11
|Jeff Bahnson (USA)
|12
|12
|Abel García (Spa)
|11
|13
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|11
|14
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned)
|10
|15
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|9
|16
|Jaap De Man (Ned)
|8
|17
|Jorn Claes (Bel)
|8
|18
|José María Cristóbal (Spa)
|7
|19
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|6
|20
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|6
|21
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|6
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|5
|23
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|5
|24
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|4
|24
|Kevin Suárez (Spa)
|4
|26
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|4
|27
|Karl Hoppner (Can)
|4
|28
|Jaime Llorens (Spa)
|2
|29
|Marcos Altur (Spa)
|2
|30
|Gunnar Bergey (USA)
|2
|31
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|2
|32
|Stan Goderie (Ned)
|2
|33
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|1
|34
|Bjorn Fox (USA)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|56
|pts
|2
|Spain
|52
|3
|Switzerland
|44
|4
|France
|34
|5
|Czech Republic
|20
|6
|Germany
|20
|7
|Netherlands
|20
|8
|United States of America
|19
|9
|Italy
|6
|10
|Canada
|4
