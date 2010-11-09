Stybar extends UCI 'cross ranking lead

Image 1 of 2 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to victory in Zonhoven. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) wins alone (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) top the latest UCI cyclo-cross rankings, published today.

While world champion Zdenek Stybar's seven-race winning streak that opened his season ended on October 28 with a fourth place finish at the Velka Cena Mesta Tabora on home soil, the 24-year-old Czech nonetheless bounced back to win his next race, Belgium's Superprestige Zonhoven, three days later. The points for those events, combined with a fourth place finish at Koppenbergcross, not only kept Stybar atop the elite men's rankings with 780 points but considerably extended his lead over the second-place rider.

France's Francis Mourey (FDJ) moved up one position from the prior poll to second place, buoyed by a win at the Cyclo-cross International de Marle and a second place finish at the opening round of the Challenge de la France Cycliste in Saverne. The Frenchman trails Stybar by a massive 308 points, but heads a tight cluster of riders ranked second through seventh, separated by only 30 points.

Belgium's Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moves up two places to third overall, trailing Mourey by a slender two points. Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), the highest ranked American, dropped from second to fourth with 464 points while teammate and US champion Tim Johnson rounds out the top five with 460 points.

Two high-powered Belgians in Sven Nys ( Landbouwkrediet) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) occupy sixth and seventh, trailing Johnson by 10 and 18 points respectively.

The newest UCI 'cross ranking is the third of the season and while Zdenek Stybar has led every time for the elite men, the elite women's rankings have been headed by a different rider each time. Katie Compton (Planet Bike) topped the first ranking, followed by compatriot Laura Van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), and now Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) leads with 575 points. Van den Brand jumped from fifth to first on the strength of three victories in four events, including the points-rich European championship.

Compatriot Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), the World Cup leader, remained in second place overall and trails Van den Brand by 45 points.

Laura Van Gilder, the previous UCI rankings leader, added 50 points to her total since the last ranking to reach 460, but she couldn't keep pace with the Dutch pair and dropped to third overall.

US champion Katie Compton dropped one place to fourth, at 440 points, while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped from fourth to fifth with 400 points.

The United States led both the elite men's and women's nation rankings in the last poll, but falls to second place in each. Belgium now tops the elite men's ranking with 1,362 points, leading the US by 128 points. The Netherlands moved into the top spot on the women's side at 1,297 points, 91 more than the United States.

Elite Men 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 780 pts 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 472 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 470 4 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 464 5 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 460 6 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 450 7 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 442 8 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 337 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 336 10 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 310 11 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 259 12 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 243 13 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 234 14 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 225 15 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 210 16 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 206 17 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 190 18 Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru 190 19 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 183 20 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 182 21 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 170 22 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 168 23 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 167 24 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 163 25 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus 163 26 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 162 27 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 160 28 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 160 29 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 160 30 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 159 31 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 158 32 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 152 33 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 147 34 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 145 35 Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX 142 36 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 138 37 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 138 38 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 125 39 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 122 40 Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf 118 41 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental 117 42 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 116 43 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 116 44 Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized 113 45 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 112 46 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 107 47 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's 106 48 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 103 49 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 101 50 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 101 51 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 100 52 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 95 53 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 95 54 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 87 55 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 87 56 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 83 57 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 83 58 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 82 59 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 81 60 Marco Bianco (Ita) 80 61 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 78 62 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 75 63 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 74 64 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel 73 65 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 1909 70 66 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners 70 67 Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 70 68 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 64 69 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 64 70 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 63 71 Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 63 72 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 63 73 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized 60 74 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 59 75 Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles 59 76 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 77 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 57 78 Liam Killeen (GBr) 55 79 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 55 80 Bart Verschueren (Bel) 54 81 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 52 82 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine 51 83 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 50 84 Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru 50 85 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 49 86 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 49 87 Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources 48 88 Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 48 89 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 47 90 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 47 91 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 45 92 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 45 93 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 45 94 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 44 95 Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 43 96 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 43 97 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 41 98 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI 40 99 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 38 100 Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa) 38 101 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 38 102 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 37 103 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 37 104 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 37 105 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 36 106 Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team 35 107 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61 34 108 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 34 109 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 34 110 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 34 111 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 34 112 Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes 34 113 Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 33 114 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 33 115 Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix 32 116 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) 32 117 Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships 31 118 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus 30 119 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) 30 120 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine 29 121 Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team 28 122 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 25 123 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 25 124 Romain Villa (Fra) 24 125 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica 24 126 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 24 127 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team 23 128 Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized 23 129 Mik Garrigan (Can) 22 130 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 22 131 Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team 21 132 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 21 133 Marco Ponta (Ita) 20 134 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 20 135 Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube 20 136 Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects 20 137 Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru 20 138 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 20 139 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 20 140 Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 20 141 Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa) 20 142 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 20 143 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 18 144 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 17 145 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 16 146 Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC 16 147 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 15 148 Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief 15 149 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 15 150 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott 15 151 Irwin Gras (Fra) 15 152 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 14 153 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing 14 154 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 14 155 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 12 156 Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop 12 157 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 12 158 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized 12 159 Aurelien Gizzi (Fra) 12 160 Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP 11 161 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 11 162 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy 11 163 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 10 164 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 10 165 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) 10 165 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) 10 167 Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS 10 168 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 10 169 Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company 10 170 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N 10 171 Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor 10 172 Thibault Taboury (Fra) 10 173 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 10 174 Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 8 175 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans 8 176 Julien Absalon (Fra) 8 177 Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop 8 178 Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care 8 179 Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster 8 180 Osmond Bakker (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team 8 181 Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline 8 182 David Menut (Fra) 8 183 Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 7 184 Luca Braidot (Ita) 6 185 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 6 186 Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 6 187 Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing 6 188 Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) 6 189 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro 6 190 Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company 6 191 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 6 192 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp 6 193 Alexandre Billon (Fra) 6 194 Andreas Moser (Swi) 5 195 René Lang (Swi) 5 196 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 5 197 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 5 198 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 5 199 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) 5 200 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) 5 201 Luca Braidot (Ita) 4 202 Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru 4 203 Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen 4 204 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 4 204 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 4 204 Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale 4 207 Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI 4 208 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC 4 209 Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction 4 210 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 4 211 Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle 3 212 Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club 3 213 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes 2 214 Julien Pion (Fra) 2 215 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 2 216 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 2 217 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) 2 217 Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team 2 219 Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 2 220 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 2 221 Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 2 222 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK 2 223 Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor 2 224 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 2 225 Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 226 Jake Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 2 226 Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 2 228 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 2 229 Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA 2 230 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) 2 231 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 2 232 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 1 233 Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX 1 234 David Juarez Alday (Spa) 1 234 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1 236 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1 236 Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk 1 238 Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 1 239 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 1 240 Daniel Booth (GBr) 1 241 Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster 1 242 Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team 1 243 Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 1 244 David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club 1 245 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 1 246 Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 1 247 Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.NL 1 248 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) 1 249 Emilien Barben (Swi) 1

Elite Men - Nations 1 Belgium 1362 pts 2 United States of America 1234 3 Czech Republic 1180 4 France 793 5 Switzerland 557 6 Netherlands 504 7 Italy 492 8 Germany 405 9 Spain 370 10 Canada 305 11 1362Great Britain 188 12 Slovakia 159 13 Poland 122 14 Denmark 106 15 Australia 60

Elite Women 1 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil 575 pts 2 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash 530 3 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 460 4 Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes 440 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 400 6 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 356 7 Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru 308 8 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 267 9 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 262 10 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 256 11 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 245 12 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 236 13 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 225 14 Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 215 15 Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 205 16 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 198 17 Sophie De Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil 192 18 Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 182 19 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 168 20 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 166 21 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 155 22 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 142 23 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 140 24 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 135 25 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF 132 26 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com 131 27 Linda van Rijen (Ned) 124 28 Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos 122 29 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 113 30 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 113 31 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 109 32 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil 108 33 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru 107 34 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash 105 35 Nikki Harris (GBr) 99 36 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 99 37 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 97 38 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 97 39 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel 97 40 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) 95 41 Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com 88 42 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 87 43 Martina Zwick (Ger) 82 44 Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins 81 45 Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER 76 46 Nancy Bober (Bel) 76 47 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 75 48 Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF 75 49 Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle 70 50 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) 66 51 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 65 52 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 62 53 Gertie Willems (Bel) 60 54 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 53 55 Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru 52 56 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 51 57 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 49 58 Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com 47 59 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus 46 60 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 46 61 Lise Müller (Swi) 41 62 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 38 63 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 31 64 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 31 65 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 30 66 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) 30 67 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 30 68 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 30 69 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 29 70 Kari Studley (USA) Redline 29 71 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) 28 72 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 27 73 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 26 74 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 25 75 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 24 76 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) 23 77 Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing 23 78 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Pedro's 23 79 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue 21 80 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes 20 81 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos 20 82 Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link 20 83 Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden 19 84 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 18 85 Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru 17 86 Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com 17 87 Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching 16 88 Alexa Hüni (Ger) 15 89 Anna Barensfeld (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 15 90 Amanda Sin (USA) 3 Rox Racing 14 91 Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute 13 92 Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 12 93 Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 12 94 Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team 12 95 Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey 11 96 Eva Colin (Fra) 10 96 Deborah Inauen (Swi) 10 98 Laura Bietola (Can) 3 Rox Racing 10 99 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road 10 100 Camille Darcel (Fra) 8 100 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) 8 100 Patricia Buerkle (USA) Haymarket / SEAVS 8 103 Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse 8 104 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law 8 105 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) 6 105 Fanny Martinet (Swi) 6 107 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio 6 108 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC 6 109 Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse -NCC 6 110 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 6 111 Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles 6 112 Lara Kroepsch (USA) Hudz-Subaru 6 113 Kris Walker (USA) Contender 5 114 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 5 115 Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles 4 116 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) 4 116 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 4 118 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 119 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon 4 120 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) 2 121 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen 2 122 Elle Anderson (USA) Strava.com 2 123 Christiane Knobbe (Ger) 7thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic 2 123 Julie Kuliecza (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team 2 125 Allison Snooks (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 1 125 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 1 127 Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike 1 128 Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross 1 129 Sarah Kerlin (USA) 1 130 Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1 131 Katerine Northcott (USA) 1

Elite Women - Nations 1 Netherlands 1297 pts 2 United States of America 1208 3 Czech Republic 743 4 Great Britain 531 5 France 524 6 Belgium 442 7 Canada 382 8 Germany 317 9 Switzerland 223 10 Italy 89 11 Denmark 51 12 Poland 31

U23 Men - Nations 1 Belgium 301 pts 2 Switzerland 275 3 Netherlands 270 4 United States of America 263 5 Czech Republic 191 6 France 134 7 Italy 108 8 Germany 80 9 Denmark 47 10 Spain 21 11 Canada 18

Junior Men 1 Lars Forster (Swi) 40 pts 2 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 30 3 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 22 4 Jakub Skala (Cze) 20 5 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) 20 6 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) 19 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) 15 8 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) 14 9 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 14 10 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) 12 11 Jeff Bahnson (USA) 12 12 Abel García (Spa) 11 13 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) 11 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) 10 15 Saul Lopez (Spa) 9 16 Jaap De Man (Ned) 8 17 Jorn Claes (Bel) 8 18 José María Cristóbal (Spa) 7 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) 6 20 Diether Sweeck (Bel) 6 21 Daan Soete (Bel) 6 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 5 23 Sam O'Keefe (USA) 5 24 Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) 4 24 Kevin Suárez (Spa) 4 26 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) 4 27 Karl Hoppner (Can) 4 28 Jaime Llorens (Spa) 2 29 Marcos Altur (Spa) 2 30 Gunnar Bergey (USA) 2 31 Andrew Dillman (USA) 2 32 Stan Goderie (Ned) 2 33 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) 1 34 Bjorn Fox (USA) 1