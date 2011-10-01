Stybar may choose road over cyclo-cross

Zdenek Stybar in his new Quick Step kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar may have to make a tough choice between his road career with Quick Step and his winter pursuits in the mud in the future, but is planning on a full off-road season this year and the defense of his rainbow jersey in Koksijde in January.

The Czech rider is unsure, however, whether a heavy road season has left him with enough freshness to compete at the top level in 'cross.

According to Nieuwsblad.be, Stybar, who is sitting out the weekend's race in Kalmthout because of a banged up knee, said, "there is a chance that at some point I will not race 'cross".

He still has goals for the discipline, and will be competing for the World Cup, Superprestige and GvA Trofee. But, he said, "If I do not perform well in the rankings, then I might not do a few races."

"I've done a heavy road season, but I have no idea how my body will react. In November, it may be clear that I am not fresh, and must rest. I will have to curtail my calendar to return in top, also in view of the road season in 2012."

A focus on a more lucrative road career already took Dutchman Lars Boom from the cyclo-cross peloton, but Stybar isn't quite ready to end his off-road career.

"In late 2013, when my contract expires at Quick Step, I will make a final choice between the riding 'cross and road. I can not continue to combine these two sports.

"By 2013 I want to feel that I can win races on the road. Otherwise it is better to keep riding 'cross. "