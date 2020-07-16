Stuyven confirms contract extension and race schedule

Trek-Segafredo have confirmed the two-year contract extension for Jasper Stuyven, the team's longest-serving rider. The Belgian turned professional with the squad back in 2014, with his new contract ensuring he'll remain there until the end of 2022.

Stuyven, 28, took the second Classics win of his career earlier this year, triumphing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in a two-up sprint against Deceuninck-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert.

Stuyven can also count the 2016 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, the 2019 Deutschland Tour, a stage of the 2015 Vuelta a España, and two BinckBank Tour stages among his biggest wins. He had drawn interest from Israel Start-Up Nation, but remained committed to Trek-Segafredo.

"I'm really thrilled to continue racing with Trek-Segafredo because I feel at home in this team," Stuyven said in a team press release. "We have a great group of riders and staff and we have a team that is 100 per cent committed to each other. Here, we are not just colleagues but also friends on and off the bike.

"I have known Trek even before the launch of Trek Factory Racing, from back when I was on the development team. It's nice to be the longest-serving Trek-Segafredo rider, I think that shows that I'm happy and at home, and I feel valued and respected in this team."

Stuyven's race calendar has also been confirmed, with his goals remaining the same after the season restart. He'll get going again at the Vuellta a Burgos on July 28, also taking on the Tour de Pologne before tackling a fourth Tour de France, where he'll support Bauke Mollema and Richie Porte while stage hunting for himself.

His attention will then turn to the cobbled Classics, with Gent-Wevelgem, Scheldeprijs, the Tour of Flanders, Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne and Paris-Roubaix all on the menu for October.

"I hope to resume this season where we left off and make some great results, especially with the Classics, but I also want to be competitive and chase wins in other big races," Stuyven said.

"It's rare to see a rider and a team stay together for so long – it's seven years now that we have enjoyed with Jasper," said Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena. "We saw his potential from the start, so it's particularly rewarding to have seen him develop both as a rider and a person.

"After a difficult spring last year, it's especially satisfying to see Jasper step up and take a big Classics win already this season. Jasper has the qualities to win the biggest races and we are confident we will enjoy more success with him when racing resumes."

Jasper Stuyven's 2020 schedule

July 28-August 1: Vuelta a Burgos

August 5-9: Tour de Pologne

August 29-September 20: Tour de France

September 22: Belgian National Championships

October 3: EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

October 11: Gent-Wevelgem

October 14: Scheldeprijs

October 18: Tour of Flanders

October 21: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

October 25: Paris-Roubaix