Still waiting: six months on, no news yet for Jumbo-Visma rider Michel Hessmann over diuretic positive

Jumbo-Visma management say that after six months and counting, their young rider Michel Hessmann does not yet have any news about the consequences of his positive test for a diuretic.

A former Tour de l'Avenir podium finisher, German Hessmann, 22, tested positive for the banned substance on June 14, 2023, and the result was then confirmed in a ‘B’ test on November 3rd.

Removed from the active racing program by Jumbo-Visma when the news broke in August and waiting for a definitive verdict on his case from the German Anti-Doping Authority, Hessmann was missing from the Visma-Lease A 2024 team presentation earlier this week. His last race was the Road World Championships in Glasgow, where he was a DNF.

Team management confirmed that the rider has yet to receive further news about his positive test, with CEO Richard Plugge telling Sporza.be this week "I would like clarity, but Michel himself especially wants clarity. Michel is a young rider who may or may not see his professional dream fall apart."

Meanwhile earlier this week lead sports director Merijn Zeeman told Wielerflits that “Those kinds of things always take a very long time. We have to wait for NADA” - the Germany anti-doping agency - “until they take the next step.”

“Michel has been inactive since the information emerged and that is why he was not present at the team presentation.”

The website also approached the Germany anti-doping authorities for an update but came away empty-handed, being by the press officer that “I ask for your understanding that we do not comment on ongoing procedures.”

Hessmann himself continues to train at home in Germany, Sporza.be reported, while the wait continues.