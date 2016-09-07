Stig Broeckx remains in coma but shows signs of recovery

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

While Stig Broeckx remains in a coma following a horrific crash at the Baloise Belgium Tour in May, his Lotto-Soudal team says that there have been signs of recovery.

Broeckx was involved in a crash that was caused by two race motorbikes crashing ahead of the peloton and was taken to hospital, where he was induced into a coma.

Late last night, an update on the Stig Broeckx Fanclub Facebook page confirmed that Broeckx had been brought to a rehabilitation centre in Overpelt. It added that the Belgian was undergoing rigorous daily testing and that there remains hope of him returning to a normal life.

“Along this road, we want to thank the many people for the massive messages of support via the bracelet 'FIGHT FOR STIG' already,” the update read.

“In difficult times for the parents, friends of Stig, family and friends [sic], it is heart-warming that so many people are concerned about the state of health of Stig. After a relatively long period fighting for his life, Stig now in rehabilitation. Stig currently resides at a rehabilitation centre in Overpelt. Here he is in good hands of an entire team that will guide him in his recovery."

Following the update, Lotto-Soudal team confirmed Broeckx had shown signs of recovery and told Sporza that the next months will be crucial for the 26-year-old's recovery.

"This centre specialises in measuring brain activity and in carrying out tests on people in a coma," Lotto-Soudal told Sporza of the centre in Overpelt. "The coming weeks and months will determine whether Stig responds to that test. He is not in danger but is still in a coma.

"His condition has improved slightly. He is, according to specialists, in a minimally conscious state."

This is the first positive report of Broeckx’s health since his crash over three months ago. At the end of June, the team reported that he was in a vegetative state and, while he was no longer in danger of losing his life, hope that they could rouse him from his coma was diminishing.