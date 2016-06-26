Peloton reacts to news of Stig Broeckx brain damage

Fight for Stig (Image credit: Lotto Soudal)

The world of cycling was dealt a gut-wrenching blow on Saturday when the Lotto Soudal team issued a medical update explaining that Stig Broeckx is in a vegetative state with severe brain damage, with attempts to bring him out of his coma so far unsuccessful.

The 26-year-old suffered head injuries in a crash at the Baloise Belgium Tour last month, caused by a collision between two motorbikes - in-race vehicles being a topic that has become increasingly pressing, not least since the death of Antoine Demoitié earlier this year.

On Saturday, many riders from the pro peloton took to social media to express their sadness, and their support for Broeckx. On Sunday, Lotto-Soudal riders at national championships pinned 'Fight for Stig' labels onto their jerseys. Here is a round-up of some of the messages of support.