Steven Kruijswijk crashes out of Critérium du Dauphiné

By Barry Ryan
published

Cras and Combaud also forced out by same crash

Steven Kruijswijk
Steven Kruijswijk working on behalf of Jonas Vingegaard at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty)

Steven Kruijswijk has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné after crashing in the opening kilometres of stage 2 to La Chaise-Dieu. 

The Jumbo-Visma rider was among the fallers in a crash that also saw Steff Cras (Total Energies) and Romain Combaud (Team DSM) abandon the race. 

It not yet clear if Kruijswijk’s injuries will prevent his participation in next month’s Tour de France, where Jonas Vingegaard lines out as defending champion. Kruijswijk, who placed third overall at the 2019 Tour, crashed out of last year’s race on stage 15 to Carcassonne.

Read more

Kuss and Van Baarle in Jumbo-Visma Tour de France squad as Roglic takes break

Bernal tackles 'first big, big race in two years' at Criterium du Dauphiné

Face masks to return at Tour de France to limit COVID-19 cases in the peloton

The 35-year-old has been named in Jumbo-Visma’s provisional line-up for this year’s Tour alongside Vingegaard, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Dylan van Baarle, Tiesj Benoot and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

Wilco Kelderman, who was ruled out of last month’s Giro d’Italia through injury, is the first reserve for Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France line-up.

Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman confirmed at the weekend that Giro d'Italia winner Primož Roglič will not race the Tour de France, with the Slovenian instead set to focus on the Vuelta a España and Il Lombardia in the latter part of the season.

“Before the season we pencilled in that he would also ride the Vuelta, so that is certainly a viable option,” Zeeman told Algemeen Dagblad. “Primož would also really like to ride and win Il Lombardia. He certainly has those qualities.”

Jumbo-Visma have dispatched the bulk of their Tour squad to the Dauphiné, where Vingegaard is putting the finishing touches to his preparation for July. Van Aert will race at next week’s Tour de Suisse, while Kuss, who played a key role in Roglič’s Giro win, is not expected to race again until the Tour.

 

 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.