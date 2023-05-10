Nine riders in the frame for Jumbo-Visma's Tour de France squad, eight begin Sierra Nevada camp
Roglic not part of plans, Kuss a question mark, as Vingegaard, Van Aert and the rest take on three-week altitude camp
Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and the rest of Jumbo-Visma's expected Tour de France line-up have gathered in Sierra Nevada to begin their preparations for the biggest race of the season.
Primož Roglič is currently leading the team at the Giro d'Italia, and team director Merijn Zeeman appears to have definitively ruled out the possibility of the Slovenian joining the cast in France after his efforts in Italy.
"If he can ride the general classification at the Giro, then it is done for Primož," Zeeman told Het Nieuwsblad. "Then he will need his rest."
Roglič had a difficult off-season after making early exits from both last year's Tour de France and Vuelta a España. He underwent shoulder surgery in the winter and spent several weeks off the bike but he made a surprisingly strong start to 2023, with wins at Tirreno-Adriatico and Volta a Catalunya ahead of the Giro.
His role as a decoy following his initial crash at last year's Tour was crucial in helping Vingegaard topple Tadej Pogačar on the Col du Granon but Jumbo-Visma appear to be taking on Pogačar with a sole-leader strategy with Vingegaard in 2023.
Zeeman indicated that there are nine riders currently in the frame for the eight spots on the Tour team, although, as the wave of enforced replacements for the Giro has shown, the best-laid plans can be suddenly uprooted and back-ups will be on standby.
Eight of those nine riders are currently in Sierra Nevada, the mountain range in the south of Spain, for a long block of altitude training to lay the foundations for the Tour.
Along with last year's yellow jersey Vingegaard and green jersey Van Aert, the team have taken former podium finisher Steven Kruijswijk and former Giro podium finisher Wilco Kelderman, along with the core of their Classics team: Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Dylan van Baarle, and Nathan van Hooydonck.
The ninth man is Sepp Kuss, who is racing the Giro after being drafted in as a replacement for the injured Kelderman. He was part of the team's Tour plans at the start of the year but it remains to be seen how he comes out of the Giro. He has twice supported Roglič to Vuelta a España glory soon after completing the Tour de France.
“Everyone is there, except Sepp Kuss. Depending on how he comes out of the Giro and can work towards his top condition again, we will see if he also takes on the Tour," said Zeeman.
"We currently have a pool of nine riders and after the Tour de Suisse we will take stock. For the time being, we mainly focus on preparing as well as possible, including for a possible setback. As we noticed in the run-up to the Giro, it is better to grow towards that top condition with several riders.”
The Jumbo-Visma riders completed their first training ride on Tuesday, with Van Aert uploading to Strava a 77.34km ride that packed in 2,420 metres of elevation gain as they climbed Hoya de la Mora then looped around to do it again before carrying on to the uppermost paved roads of the Sierra Nevada just above 3000 metres.
"The first week it is a matter of adjusting a bit to the altitude and the thinner air," said Zeeman. "Then we increase the training rhythm. Everyone works through their own separate program. The third week will certainly be the toughest for all riders.
"We are forging a team that works together towards one main goal and we hope that by being together a lot and training together, something magical will happen. We all want to achieve the same main goal together again."
Jumbo-Visma will come down from the mountain on May 29, with some riders then racing either the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse, before one possible final mini altitude camp ahead of the Tour.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.