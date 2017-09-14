Steve Cummings turns down Worlds TT spot

Image 1 of 5 Steve Cummings makes a late solo move during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 British champion Steve Cummings of Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Steve Cummings was 'most combative' during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 4 of 5 Steve Cummings celebrating his double (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Steve Cummings with his medal and his new national champs jersey (Image credit: Swpix)

Steve Cummings (Great Britain) will not ride at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway and will be replaced by Tao Geoghegan Hart in the time trial event. Cummings had been scheduled to race the individual time trial with Chris Froome but after an injury hit season and a lack of time to prepare, the Dimension Data rider has taken himself out of the Worlds squad.

"On 15 August I was told I would be reserve for TT so I decided to focus on one-day races Worlds, Canada and Italian races. I was surprised to learn eight days before Worlds I had been selected for TT. I can't prepare for the Worlds TT in eight days from what I'm coming off. So I don't feel I can do myself justice and would prefer to concentrate on other goals for my team," Cummings said.

"For me to do a proper job it takes specific training in order to produce a good TT performance and I haven't been training on my TT bike, as I was concentrating on road racing. Given that I won't be able to give my best, it would be appropriate to give the opportunity to another rider."

Cummings was not selected for the men's road race, only the time trial, so he will not feature at all for Great Britain. It has been an up and down season for the rider, who came back from injury earlier in the year to win the national road race and time trial in June. He raced the Tour de France but finished it with two fractured vertebrae. He will now focus on the remaining one-day calendar in Italy before closing out his season.

Cummings is no stranger to selection issues with Great Britain. In 2016 – despite a stellar year – he was a doubt for the Olympic squad before eventually making the five-man team. He admitted he was let down after not being selected for this year's Worlds road race but respected the decision.

"I'm a little surprised and disappointed with not making the world's road race team, but I have to respect the selection process, and wish all the lads well."