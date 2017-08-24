Cummings signs two-year contract extension with Dimension Data

Image 1 of 5 Steve Cummings makes a late solo move during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 British champion Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 5 British champion Steve Cummings of Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 5 of 5 Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Steve Cummings will remain at Dimension Data through the end of the 2019 season after signing a two-year contract extension with the South African-registered team. The British champion arrived at the squad from BMC ahead of the 2015 campaign and has enjoyed the best spell of his career in their colours.

Cummings claimed the team's first Tour de France stage victory at Mende in 2015 and repeated the feat with a solo triumph at Lac de Payolle in 2016, a season which also saw him rattle off stage wins at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour of the Basque County and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Although Cummings crashed heavily at this season's Tour of the Basque Country, the 36-year-old recovered in time to win both the road race and the time trial at the British Championships.

"I've spent three of my best years with this team. I love the whole project and the way it has progressed and continues to progress," Cummings said of his decision to extend with Dimension Data.

"I'm super happy, grateful, honoured and proud to be part of this amazing team and project. There is a real pathway for all aspiring African riders from Qhubeka to U23 to World Tour level. I want to continue to help the team grow and I look forward to hunting my own opportunities."

Dimension Data also confirmed on Thursday that South African riders Jay Thomson, Jaco Venter, Johann van Zyl and Jacques Janse van Rensburg have extended their contracts and will remain at the team in 2018.

"It is really exciting to be able to renew the contracts of these riders who in different ways have added so much to this team's culture and purpose both on the bike in the races and off the bike with staff, partners and fans," said team manager Doug Ryder. "This team has grown over the years thanks to the fantastic people in it who continue to challenge and push themselves, who get up every day willing and wanting to improve and do more."

Although Dimension Data have lost the services of Nathan Haas, who departs for Katusha-Alpecin in 2018, Louis Meintjes will return to the team after a stint at UAE-Team Emirates, while Mark Cavendish and Edvald Boasson Hagen both have another season remaining on their existing contracts.