'I’ve reached the decision to step away' - Steve Cummings leaves Ineos Grenadiers as staff-shake-up continues

Head coach Xabier Artetxe also out as team tries to rebuild for 2025

Steve Cummings in the Ineos Grenadiers team car (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Cummings has revealed that he has decided to 'step away' from Ineos Grenadiers after months of speculation about his role in the team. 

Cyclingnews understands that head coach Xabier Artetxe will also leave the team at the end of the season, as the major shake-up of key staff continues. 

