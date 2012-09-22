Stephen Farrand joins Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Cyclingnews is pleased to announce that Stephen Farrand has joined the editorial team as European Editor.

Farrand, who worked for Cyclingnews for two years until October 2011, will be based in Livorno, Italy and work alongside fellow European Editor Barry Ryan, Managing Editor Daniel Benson, and the global teams in the rest of Europe, Australia and the USA.

“I’m really happy to be back as part of the Cyclingnews team. I’m more motivated than ever after a year away and hope I can help Cyclingnews grow and develop even more in the years to come thanks to my experience and ability,” Farrand said.

Managing Editor Daniel Benson said: “Stephen brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. His skill as a journalist and a writer are respected within the world of cycling and I and the rest of the team are looking forward to working with him.”

Cyclingnews was created in 1995 and has become the leading website in the world of cycling. In July more than 2.89 million readers enjoyed Cyclingnews content, with more than 66.4 million page views, according to ComScore.

