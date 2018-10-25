Stars past and present in Paris for Tour de France 2019 presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas take their seats (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 42 Chris Froome listens to the presentation via an audio translation (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 42 The 2019 Tour de France celebrates the 100 anniversary of the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Eddy Merckx shows Greg van Avermaet how to dress for a Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme speaks below the map of the 2019 race route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault enjoy a joke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Christian Prudhomme presents the 2019 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme presents the 2019 race route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 The five-time Tour de France winners and Raymond Poulidor on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 The riders watch on as the route is unveiled (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 42 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 42 Greg Van Avermaet walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 42 A word from Eddy Merckx, whose first Tour victory is being celebrated with a Grand Départ in Brussels on the 50th anniversary (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 42 Mark Cavendish walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 42 Raymond Poulidor and Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 42 Chris Froome watches on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 42 The riders await the big reveal (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 42 Primoz Roglic watches on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 42 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 42 Fellow Belgians Eddy Merckx and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 Christian Prudhomme on stage with Eddy Merckx, who is being celebrated with the Brussels Grand Départ (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Eddy Merckx and fellow five-time champion Bernard Hinault on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Geraint Thomas waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Chris Froome on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot walks onto the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 2018 King of the Mountains Julian Alaphilippe walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 42 A full house in the Palais des Congres (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 42 A joke is exchanged between teammates Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 42 Four-time Tour champion Chris Froome on the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 42 Geraint Thomas walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 42 Chris Froome walks onto the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 42 Frenchmen Julian Alaphilippe and Pierre Latour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 42 Christian Prudhomme called for a ban on power meters to make the race more exciting (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 42 French sprinter Arnaud Demare looked for the flat stages among a mountainous route (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 42 Jean-Etienne Amaury, President of ASO, addresses the audience (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 42 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveils the route for the 2019 edition (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 42 Greg Van Avermaet watches on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 42 A full house in the Palais des Congres (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe likes what he sees (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 42 Raymond Poulidor had them laughing when he quipped that he, Merckx, Hinault, and Indurain had won 15 Tours between them (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The route for the 2019 Tour de France was officially unveiled in Paris on Thursday and, as is customary, a number of riders were invited along to attend the big reveal.

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was present and correct, as was his compatriot, Team Sky teammate, and winner of the three previous editions, Chris Froome. 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish and 2018 King of the Mountains Julian Alaphilippe were also among the big names invited onto the stage.

The 2019 Tour marks the 100th anniversary of the race leader's yellow jersey, and some of the legends of the race were in attendance. Chief among them was Eddy Merckx, a five-time winner whose first victory will be commemorated on its 50th anniversary with the Grand Départ in his native Brussels, Belgium.

Merckx was joined on stage by Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain, the two other living riders who hold the joint record of five victories. Jacques Anquetil is the only other rider to have won the Tour de France five times.

Raymond Poulidor, the 'eternal second' who never managed to wear the yellow jersey, was also called up and joked that the four of them had won 15 Tours between them.

After short addresses by ASO President, Jean-Etienne Amaury, and Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, the Tour's race director, Christian Prudhomme, took to the stage and unveiled the parcours for the 2019 Tour de France - the 106th edition of the race.

