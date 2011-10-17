Project 1T4i presents team kit and bike for 2012

Image 1 of 2 The jersey of the new team is a simple but modern black and white design, with the trend of green branding continuing with 1t4i. (Image credit: 1t4i-Shimano) Image 2 of 2 The bike that the 1t4i - Shimano team will ride in 2012. (Image credit: 1t4i-Shimano)

With a number of teams bidding for WorldTour status in 2012, Skil Shimano's new formation 1T4i, is one bid that seems to be ticking all the boxes. A raft of high quality signings have already been announced by the team including revelations Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb, Alexandre Geniez, Patrick Gretsch and Tom Veelers.

The team has now announced the jersey and bike that it will be using until the spring of next season, with the colours of green black and white, marking a new direction from the old blue red and white of Skil.

Sissy van Alebeek said she was pleased with result of the design team, and hopes for it to become a distinctive brand in cycling.

"The outfit and the bicycle are particularly striking and distinctive. We have strived for a new and recognizable style, that had to visually reflect what Project 1T4i represents. We are especially proud of the result.

"This modern design style and the sustainable green will form the basis of the different expressions of the team."

Skil - Shimano are finishing their season at the 2.HC rated Tour of Hainan in China.