Stages expands Shimano power meter range

Stages has your Shimano gravel riding covered with these new cranks sensor options (image credit: Stages)

Stages are expanding its power meter business by offering a range of new options for Shimano users.

If you are a follower of the Japanese drivetrain brand, you'll be thrilled with the news that Stages has increased its product coverage of Shimano's product portfolio.

For road riders who have embraced gravel bikes, Stages finally has a power meter option for Shimano's GRX 810 crankset.

Like all other Stages products, this new GRX 810 power meter features excellent digital convergence using ANT+ and Bluetooth signalling to boost its compatibility with a broad range of devices and Smartphones.

All Stages power meters are IPX7 standard water resistant, so your gravel bike route with one of these new GRX 810 crank sensors, never has to be weather limited.

In terms of weight burden, the Stages power meter only weighs 20g, which is negligible. Pricing for this new Stages Shimano GRX 810 L power meter is £349.

Beyond the new GRX 810 L power meter, Stages has also launched new XT and XTR crankset products. Although these are traditionally more robust mountain bike cranks, they have found favour with those gravel bikers who feel comfortable repurposing a stronger mountain bike component for lighter duty use.

For Shimano's XT and XTR cranksets, Stages have single and dual sided offerings, unlike the GRX gravel ranks, which are only single sided. Pricing for the single-sided XT power meter starts at €399.

If you desire the same functionality with XTR, the appropriate Stages power meters retail for €529 single-sided and €1,199 dual-sided.

The broadened choice of Shimano power metes will give grateful gravel bikes many options, although the absence of a dual-sided GRX 810 variant might annoy those who pine for the most accurate data harvesting.